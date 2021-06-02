Nourishment Vitality is disrupting “Stress Management”- Innovative ONLINE COURSES creating a new first-line of defense

Nourishment Vitality announces its latest ONLINE course release “Optimize Life - Transforming Stress to More Success”. Suitable for teens through to adults

Nourishment Vitality (Israel), an ONLINE health and wellness education platform announces its latest ONLINE course release “Optimize Life - Transforming Stress to More Success”. Content suitable for teens through to adults.

This course is more than just learning how to manage stress. It incorporates how to face it, and transform that energy into focus, confidence, and productivity.

Nourishment Vitality is a 360 degree ONLINE content-based health & wellness platform, specializing in stress, anxiety, and nutritional psychology principles.

Nourishment Vitality’s approach to healthcare is “bridging the gap between prevention and stress-induced conditions”

Nourishment Vitality is disrupting the traditional allopathic methodology of healthcare by encouraging & increasing the responsibilities and behaviors of people. It encourages & educates by taking a far more proactive approach to understanding personal healthcare, both physical and mental.

“Education and preventative healthcare techniques must be paramount in the new model of healthcare. We have clearly seen in the recent past, the complete overwhelm and strain on both the public and private healthcare sectors.

This effect has resulted in the inability to provide regular healthcare services to the general public. It must be the wake-up call to implement additional channels & strategies by concerned third parties and stakeholders.

Nourishment Vitality provides an excellent solution to this problem. We provide a first line of defense, tools and strategies in our innovative ONLINE offer “ states Steve Puterman Co-Founder and COO of Nourishment Vitality

Sheryl Puterman Founder & CEO of Nourishment Vitality “Nourishment Vitality’s current research shows that unresolved and unacknowledged stress is a major root cause of most symptoms and struggles within ourselves. Stress is so much more than that feeling when you are rushed or facing that deadline. Behind every physical and psychological symptom is stress. Behind every unwritten book, unpursued project, unrealized dreams, dissatisfying relationships, painful conflict, struggles with food and body is stress. It is how we internalize the stress that will determine its outcome. Do not let the stress build-up before it blows up”

Background

Steve and Sheryl Puterman, the founders of Nourishment Vitality, are survivors of the 2004 Asian Tsunami. This traumatic life-changing event left them with a very deep understanding of stress and human vulnerability. This event was the catalyst that has led Sheryl to her expertise in the science of stress.

For more information https://sherylputerman.com/services/

Email info@sherylputerman.com

Video - Our Story of Survival https://youtu.be/jdJ-SLG02KU