M-66, M-46 work begins this Monday in Sheridan and Edmore

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Montcalm

HIGHWAYS: M-66 and M-46

CLOSEST CITIES: Sheridan and Edmore

START DATE: Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $877,000 to improve approximately 7 miles of M-66 from the Ionia/Montcalm county line north to Liberty Street in Sheridan, and 1 mile of M-46 from Second Street to Neff Road in Edmore. Work includes crack sealing, micro-surfacing, and centerline rumble strips.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Weekday lane closures and traffic shifts under a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle safety and operations, as well as extending the service life of the roadway.