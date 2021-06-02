Governor Cuomo: Lowest Infection Rate Since Pre-Pandemic "Our numbers have been trending in the right direction — reaching a record low since the start of this pandemic — and they continue to do so... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: Lowest Infection R…
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our numbers have been trending in the right direction — reaching a record low since the start of this pandemic — and they continue to do so because of what the people of this state have done," Governor Cuomo said. "I encourage those who haven't yet received their vaccination to take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and do so. The vaccine is the best defense we have against COVID and now is the best time to do what needs to be done to protect our communities."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 140,392
- Total Positive - 870
- Percent Positive - 0.62%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 0.73%
- Patient Hospitalization - 1,143 (-26)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -218
- Patients Newly Admitted - 144
- Number ICU - 267 (-37)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (-20)
- Total Discharges - 182,014 (+147)
- Deaths - 12
- Total Deaths - 42,677
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Bed in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|
Capital Region
|
240
|
208
|
13%
|
Central New York
|
225
|
188
|
16%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
225
|
43%
|
Long Island
|
837
|
575
|
31%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
643
|
369
|
43%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
97
|
66
|
32%
|
New York City
|
2,406
|
1,798
|
25%
|
North Country
|
53
|
25
|
53%
|
Southern Tier
|
115
|
63
|
45%
|
Western New York
|
543
|
331
|
39%
|
Statewide
|
5,556
|
3,848
|
31%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
Region
|
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|
Thursday, May 27, 2021
|
Friday, May 28, 2021
|
Capital Region
|
1.06%
|
0.99%
|
0.97%
|
Central New York
|
1.49%
|
1.48%
|
1.46%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.09%
|
1.87%
|
1.77%
|
Long Island
|
0.67%
|
0.64%
|
0.62%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
0.72%
|
0.71%
|
0.67%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.04%
|
0.94%
|
0.96%
|
New York City
|
0.62%
|
0.59%
|
0.57%
|
North Country
|
1.12%
|
1.05%
|
1.08%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.58%
|
0.54%
|
0.52%
|
Western New York
|
1.35%
|
1.20%
|
1.15%
|
Statewide
|
0.81%
|
0.76%
|
0.73%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
Borough in NYC
|
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|
Thursday, May 27, 2021
|
Friday, May 28, 2021
|
Bronx
|
0.63%
|
0.63%
|
0.59%
|
Kings
|
0.73%
|
0.65%
|
0.60%
|
New York
|
0.39%
|
0.38%
|
0.37%
|
Queens
|
0.66%
|
0.63%
|
0.61%
|
Richmond
|
0.77%
|
0.80%
|
0.85%
Of the 2,083,911 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
24,621
|
7
|
Allegany
|
3,529
|
6
|
Broome
|
18,542
|
3
|
Cattaraugus
|
5,694
|
8
|
Cayuga
|
6,307
|
8
|
Chautauqua
|
8,910
|
7
|
Chemung
|
7,697
|
10
|
Chenango
|
3,466
|
4
|
Clinton
|
4,827
|
0
|
Columbia
|
4,044
|
3
|
Cortland
|
3,875
|
5
|
Delaware
|
2,352
|
2
|
Dutchess
|
29,380
|
9
|
Erie
|
89,219
|
39
|
Essex
|
1,589
|
1
|
Franklin
|
2,542
|
6
|
Fulton
|
4,395
|
3
|
Genesee
|
5,418
|
3
|
Greene
|
3,395
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
313
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
5,162
|
3
|
Jefferson
|
6,068
|
10
|
Lewis
|
2,783
|
4
|
Livingston
|
4,493
|
4
|
Madison
|
4,539
|
6
|
Monroe
|
68,310
|
77
|
Montgomery
|
4,247
|
0
|
Nassau
|
183,145
|
37
|
Niagara
|
19,956
|
9
|
NYC
|
933,506
|
338
|
Oneida
|
22,459
|
21
|
Onondaga
|
38,643
|
47
|
Ontario
|
7,377
|
0
|
Orange
|
48,132
|
19
|
Orleans
|
3,109
|
2
|
Oswego
|
7,569
|
4
|
Otsego
|
3,441
|
2
|
Putnam
|
10,573
|
3
|
Rensselaer
|
11,186
|
1
|
Rockland
|
46,835
|
6
|
Saratoga
|
15,291
|
11
|
Schenectady
|
13,143
|
10
|
Schoharie
|
1,687
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
1,053
|
1
|
Seneca
|
2,001
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
6,609
|
3
|
Steuben
|
6,898
|
5
|
Suffolk
|
200,393
|
60
|
Sullivan
|
6,634
|
7
|
Tioga
|
3,788
|
9
|
Tompkins
|
4,310
|
3
|
Ulster
|
13,864
|
3
|
Warren
|
3,634
|
4
|
Washington
|
3,130
|
3
|
Wayne
|
5,739
|
2
|
Westchester
|
129,342
|
29
|
Wyoming
|
3,571
|
1
|
Yates
|
1,176
|
0
Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,677. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Kings
|
3
|
Manhattan
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Richmond
|
1
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Westchester
|
2