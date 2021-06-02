Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our numbers have been trending in the right direction — reaching a record low since the start of this pandemic — and they continue to do so because of what the people of this state have done," Governor Cuomo said. "I encourage those who haven't yet received their vaccination to take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and do so. The vaccine is the best defense we have against COVID and now is the best time to do what needs to be done to protect our communities."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 140,392
  • Total Positive - 870
  • Percent Positive - 0.62%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 0.73%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,143 (-26)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -218
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 144
  • Number ICU - 267 (-37)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (-20)
  • Total Discharges - 182,014 (+147)
  • Deaths - 12
  • Total Deaths - 42,677

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region

Total ICU Bed in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

240

208

13%

Central New York

225

188

16%

Finger Lakes

397

225

43%

Long Island

837

575

31%

Mid-Hudson

643

369

43%

Mohawk Valley

97

66

32%

New York City

2,406

1,798

25%

North Country

53

25

53%

Southern Tier

115

63

45%

Western New York

543

331

39%

Statewide

5,556

3,848

31%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Friday, May 28, 2021

Capital Region

1.06%

0.99%

0.97%

Central New York

1.49%

1.48%

1.46%

Finger Lakes

2.09%

1.87%

1.77%

Long Island

0.67%

0.64%

0.62%

Mid-Hudson

0.72%

0.71%

0.67%

Mohawk Valley

1.04%

0.94%

0.96%

New York City

0.62%

0.59%

0.57%

North Country

1.12%

1.05%

1.08%

Southern Tier

0.58%

0.54%

0.52%

Western New York

1.35%

1.20%

1.15%

Statewide

0.81%

0.76%

0.73%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Friday, May 28, 2021

Bronx

0.63%

0.63%

0.59%

Kings

0.73%

0.65%

0.60%

New York

0.39%

0.38%

0.37%

Queens

0.66%

0.63%

0.61%

Richmond

0.77%

0.80%

0.85%

Of the 2,083,911 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

24,621

7

Allegany

3,529

6

Broome

18,542

3

Cattaraugus

5,694

8

Cayuga

6,307

8

Chautauqua

8,910

7

Chemung

7,697

10

Chenango

3,466

4

Clinton

4,827

0

Columbia

4,044

3

Cortland

3,875

5

Delaware

2,352

2

Dutchess

29,380

9

Erie

89,219

39

Essex

1,589

1

Franklin

2,542

6

Fulton

4,395

3

Genesee

5,418

3

Greene

3,395

1

Hamilton

313

0

Herkimer

5,162

3

Jefferson

6,068

10

Lewis

2,783

4

Livingston

4,493

4

Madison

4,539

6

Monroe

68,310

77

Montgomery

4,247

0

Nassau

183,145

37

Niagara

19,956

9

NYC

933,506

338

Oneida

22,459

21

Onondaga

38,643

47

Ontario

7,377

0

Orange

48,132

19

Orleans

3,109

2

Oswego

7,569

4

Otsego

3,441

2

Putnam

10,573

3

Rensselaer

11,186

1

Rockland

46,835

6

Saratoga

15,291

11

Schenectady

13,143

10

Schoharie

1,687

1

Schuyler

1,053

1

Seneca

2,001

0

St. Lawrence

6,609

3

Steuben

6,898

5

Suffolk

200,393

60

Sullivan

6,634

7

Tioga

3,788

9

Tompkins

4,310

3

Ulster

13,864

3

Warren

3,634

4

Washington

3,130

3

Wayne

5,739

2

Westchester

129,342

29

Wyoming

3,571

1

Yates

1,176

0

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,677. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

1

Kings

3

Manhattan

1

Onondaga

1

Oswego

1

Richmond

1

Sullivan

1

Westchester

2

