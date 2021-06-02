Mycoplasma Testing Industry Sees Growth Due To Coinfection In COVID-19 Patients

Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prevalence of mycoplasma pneumonia co-infection among patients with COVID-19 is expected to boost the market for mycoplasma testing in the forecast period. The presence of co-infection of M. pneumonia increases the need to test patients with COVID-19, increasing demand for routine diagnostic tests for respiratory pathogens like M. pneumonia. The coinfections in COVID-19 cases has a significant probability of them being caused by Mycoplasma pneuminiae. For instance, according to a 2020 study published in the Archives of Medical Laboratory Sciences, the co-infection due to M. pneumonia varied between 1 and 40.6% depending on the population and diagnostic tests used and the combined prevalence of M. pneumoniae co-infection among patients with COVID-19 was reported by 17%.

Mycoplasma pneumonia is a contagious respiratory infection that spreads easily through contact with respiratory fluids. It can cause epidemics. Mycoplasma testing includes a group of tests that measures antibodies in the blood produced in response to a mycoplasma infection and detects the microbe directly through detecting or culturing its genetic material (DNA) in a body sample.

The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to grow from $0.64 billion in 2020 to $0.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to a growing demand for these types of tests owing to an increase in spread of mycoplasma pneumonia. The mycoplasma testing market is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.38%.

North America was the largest region in the mycoplasma testing market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mycoplasma testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the mycoplasma testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, PromoCell GmbH, American Type Culture Collection, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd., InvivoGen, Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Clongen Laboratories LLC, Creative Bioarray, Nelson Laboratories Fairfield Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Biotools B & M Labs S.A, GenBio, GeneCopoeia Inc., Minerva Biolabs GmbH, Mycoplasma Experience, Savyon Diagnostics, ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics, AtriCure Inc., CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew, and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics.

The global mycoplasma testing market is segmented by product into instruments, assay, kits, and reagents, by technology into PCR, ELISA, enzymatic methods, DNA staining, other technologies, by application into cell line testing, virus testing, end-of-production cell testing, and by end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, cell banks & laboratories, contract research organizations, academic research institutes.

Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mycoplasma testing market overview, forecast mycoplasma testing market size and growth for the whole market, mycoplasma testing market segments, and geographies, mycoplasma testing market trends, mycoplasma testing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

