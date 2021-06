Grandiose Launches New Hypermarket in the Heart of Abu Dhabi

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Grandiose Hypermarket Abu Dhabi Corniche

The new Corniche Road hypermarket emphasizes sustainability and buying local and offers customers a 20% flat discount for 4 days.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, June 2, 2021: The UAE-based grocery retail chain, Grandiose has opened its first hypermarket, a new format to the growing chain, in the heart of Abu Dhabi capital city of the UAE.The large format hypermarket is the largest within the chain and is one of the first stores of its size to provide customers with a sustainable shopping experience, eco-friendly options with a new look and feel to enhance the customer experience. It also promotes local produce and has dedicated sections that emphasize such goods.A Grand opening ceremony celebrated the new Grandiose Hypermarket located in Corniche Road Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 1 June, with a celebratory 20% off all items* for 4 days from launch, for all customers.His Excellency Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Boxing Federation and of the Gulf Organising Committee attended the event as well as senior representatives of other industries in the UAE.Speaking on the occasion His Excellency Hassan Al Hammadi said, “ The UAE government and administration is very keen on fostering entrepreneurship in the country. Its support, infrastructure and logistics facilitation have transformed the country into a magnet for entrepreneurs and business owners. Mr Ghassan's success is the best proof of this." he also praised the Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group, parent company of Grandiose Supermarkets, Ghassan Aboud, stating, " Mr Ghassan Aboud is one of the businessmen who for decades contributed to the development of the United Arab Emirates. His business footprints are prominent in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and all of the Emirates. I wish him all the luck in this huge project, one of the most prominent commercial projects in Abu Dhabi indeed.”Ghassan Aboud commented, “ I am honoured to have had His Excellency Al Hammadi join us today on this momentous occasion of opening the first hypermarket in the growing Grandiose chain.”Grandiose has a long-standing commitment to sustainability. It is the first supermarket chain to eliminate single-use plastic bags replacing them with free paper bags at checkout counters. It also uses non-plastic cutlery and trolleys made from recycled plastic waste from the ocean. Further, through Refill, Grandiose makes it easier for customers to bring their containers, potentially saving significant volumes of unnecessary plastic and packaging waste.Across the chain, new assortments have been developed, including grab and go, ready-made meals such as Pizza and Sushi, a range of fresh bread and viennoiserie, food from around the world and delicious chocolates, for customers to indulge in. Grandiose also offers a full range of local and international cheese in their ‘Cheese Cave’ and superior quality of fresh fish, deli items and succulent meat, in the Butchers Block, all at affordable prices.Grandiose also offers nonfood items in dedicated areas such as beauty, home care, toys as well as normal daily commodities, Petcare and new to the Grandiose range electronics across mobile, home entertainment and home and kitchen appliances for added convenience.Olivier Latour, CEO of Grandiose Supermarkets, said, “We are excited to launch the new hypermarket, this store is part of an ambitious development plan across the UAE. We aim to serve local communities with the freshest and broadest assortment of local and international produce, along with our organic and freeform range suiting all lifestyle and dietary requirements at great value prices. We also seek to be an employer of choice, supporting diversity and creating attractive career growth opportunities for many across all levels of the business.”Customers can now enjoy home delivery by placing their orders through the Grandiose website ( www.grandiose.ae ), app (Google Play / Appstore), via phone call or WhatsApp chat on the store number directly.In addition to the new store in Corniche Road, Grandiose currently operates 13 supermarkets in Masdar City and Reem Island (Abu Dhabi), Marina Promenade, Marina Walk, Um Suqeim 1, Silicon Oasis, Barsha, Dubai Mall, Sports City, Address Downtown, Jumeirah 2 (Dubai), Port View Dubai and RAK Grove Village.*subject to terms and conditions.-Ends-About Grandiose Supermarket:Grandiose is a concept store that opened its doors in 2016, providing local and international grocery and ready to eat products with an emphasis on health, freshness and broad assortment including their lifestyle and dietary ranges. Through its outlets operating across the UAE, Grandiose is redefining grocery shopping by offering a highly personal experience that puts the customer needs at the centre whether in-store or online. Grandiose Supermarkets, hypermarkets and local convenience stores are part of an ambitious development growth plan across the UAE which will see over 20 mixed-format stores open in 2021.