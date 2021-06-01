Twitter announces the first test of in-flight ads, expanding flags of full-screen ads

Twitter it announced a new test of ads within Fleet, it adopts the story format, in which ads can appear between Fleets as users tap through the full-screen frames.

As you can see here, Fleets ads look a lot like TikTok or Instagram Stories promotions, and appear among Fleets of the people you follow on the platform, and are indicated by a ‘Promote’ tag below the profile info at the top left the screen. It adds another consideration for Twitter advertisers, with the prominent placement of Fleets receiving further attention, while also displaying vertical ads in full screen for the first time.

Well, not the very first time. Back in 2017, Twitter did experiment full screen video ads in moments, but that test never started, and none of Twitter other ad formats offers the same, immersive, full-screen experience that could be a new attraction for marketers.

And interestingly, within its announcement, Twitter notes that it may seem to bring similar advertising experiences across the screen to other elements in the app.

“As we experiment on this new ad surface, we’re looking at how full-screen vertical ads perform on Twitter. We want to understand how this content performs for customers, not just for Fleet ads, but for future ones as well. “We also believe that advertising should not be intrusive and that it should give people value, so we are focused on learning more about how people feel about and get involved in this new post.”

So it could be that we’ll eventually see expandable tweet ads, which take up the full screen from a tweet, or other ad formats linked to Twitter’s evolving product offerings that offer similar capabilities.

What could be more interesting than Fleets ads in isolation – because although Fleets seems to have potential as an add-on element for Twitter, we do not yet have a lot of insight into the way users heat the option – that is or someone actually cares about Fleets and is regularly busy with the format.

In the company’s most recent earnings call At the end of April, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to an investor question about Fleets’ performance, explaining:

“We’re seeing new activities and new demographics using Fleets. [We launched Fleets] to solve the problem that people do not want to tweet because they were afraid it would stay too long. And for that use case, it works very well. And then it definitely took over – it definitely saw a different audience than what we normally see. But we still have a lot to learn and a lot to find out in terms of where it’s coming from. ‘

Which does not sound too optimistic – Twitter does not seem to have been blown away by the use of Fleets at this stage. But, as Twitter explained earlier, Fleets’ goal is to offer more options for content sharing, without the fear, as Dorsey says, being held against them later, which has become increasingly respectful.

In this sense, Twitter says it have seen benefits:

Initial tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea have shown that people with Fleets are more likely to Tweet, and that they create more content in the form of Fleets, Tweets, and Direct Messages than people without Fleets, which led to measurable increases in both the original production and the number of new content producers. ‘

Which is good, in a broader sense for the platform. But for advertisers, what they really want to know is how many people are reaching Fleets, and who are specifically working on the format, to understand if it’s worth buying Fleets ads.

What we do not yet know, so it’s hard to say whether this will be a viable consideration so far or not, but we can probably expect Twitter to have more concrete statistics on fleet use at some point in the near future. will offer. wants to expand Fleets ads and earn the format from them.

In terms of ad-specificity, Fleets ads will support images and videos in 9:16, while video ads can be up to 30 seconds long. Trademarks will also be able to add a “swipe-up” call to action, as you can see in the examples above. In terms of metrics, Twitter will provide information on impressions, profile visits, clicks, and site visits, along with video views, 6s video views, launch, completion, and quartile reporting.

This can be a good option, but without usage data it is difficult to set a benchmark at this stage. If you’re already experimenting with similar full-screen promotions on Instagram or TikTok and trying to test it, it might be worth a try once it’s available.

Twitter today begins the initial testing of Fleets ads with select partners in the U.S., on both iOS and Android, with more regions to follow soon.