Reddit shares insights into the Evolving Father’s Day discussion in the app [Infographic]

This may not be the first app to pop up with your seasonal promotions, but with 52 million daily active users, and a range of evolving advertising options to achieve this, Reddit may be worth looking into within your process, and it may ultimately be a valuable research and outreach option for many brands.

If you can handle it. Reddit’s community has long been resistant to advertising, and you need to have a good feel for the app and what people on the platform are involved with, to build resonant, responsive campaigns. But for some audiences, it may be worth considering.

Underlining this, Reddit recently published a new collection of insights around Father’s Day and how Reddit’s activities take place over the course of the event.

It may still not be your primary focus platform, but the numbers here show that it may have potential – or at least, it’s probably worth spending some time on relevant subreddits related to your business, thus gaining a better understanding of its potential.

Check out the full information below.