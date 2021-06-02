Raymond Malapero volunteers with amputees discovering scuba diving
TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 16, Dr. Raymond Malapero volunteered at the Ocean County YMCA to help amputees discover scuba diving. The course organized by NAUI Scuba Instructor Ken Hoffman and Manfredi Prosthetics introduced 7 amputees to scuba diving and the freedom afforded by weightless movement. The day was such a success, that additional discover scuba diving courses for amputees will be scheduled.
Scuba Diving Benefits for Amputees
Amputees can benefit significantly from scuba diving. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Disability and Rehabilitation revealed that scuba diving has therapeutic benefits, especially for military veteran amputees suffering from co-morbid anxiety and chronic psychological adjustment disorders.
Other potential health benefits of scuba diving include:
Improved Blood Circulation
Your body is subjected to a pressure gradient while underwater. Many muscles work concurrently, a task that requires increased oxygen and thus opens blood vessels to deliver more oxygen to the muscles.
Stress Relief
When scuba diving, we usually breathe slowly and calmly, similar to how we breathe during meditation. Slowed breathing promotes calmness, and studies have demonstrated that having a calm and relaxed mind promotes a positive mental attitude. This allows you to handle your issues calmly and rationally.
Improved Muscle Strength and Flexibility
Scuba diving is an effective physical fitness workout. All your muscle groups work harder underwater as you swim against the resistance of the water current. This helps strengthen your muscles and improve your flexibility and endurance.
Lower Blood Pressure
The warming up of your body from exercise combined with the slow and deep breaths when scuba diving help to lower your blood pressure. According to several studies, those who participate in regular physical activity such as diving have a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Always make sure to have a full physical and medical clearance from your primary physician before scuba diving. Scuba diving should be introduced and taught by a certified scuba instructor. Some scuba instructors are specially trained and certified to train amputees and those with other disabilities.
About Raymond J. Malapero
Dr. Raymond Joseph Malapero is a dual-board certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist in New Jersey. He obtained his medical degree from Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School in 2013. Besides his American Board of Anesthesiology and National Board of Echocardiography certifications, he also holds New Jersey and Massachusetts medical licenses. Dr. Malapero has eight years of experience, specializing in anesthesiology and adult cardiothoracic anesthesiology. For more information on Dr. Malapero, you can view his profile on Rutgershealth.org, Vitals.com, or Hackensack Meridian Health.
Reference: https://blog.padi.com/eight-ways-diving-is-good-for-your-health/
