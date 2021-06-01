Twitter tests new labels for misinformation, with three levels of alerts

Twitter has tested a new element in the push to limit the spread of fake and misleading content in the app, with a variable labeling system which notifies users about the latest updates and information on current topics in tweets, and also provides links to authoritative sources about it.

As you can see in this example, posted by reverse engineering extraordinaire Jane Manchun Wong, the new labeling system would include three different types of inflow alerts over tagged tweets, in many cases caused by specific keywords included.

These labels, at this stage of development, are:

‘Get the latest’ – Applies to fast-evolving news topics, giving Twitter a way to connect users to authoritative information on any tweets, including specific words, such as ‘election’ or ‘poll’, which can then instantly connect users to the latest reports from official sources.

– Applies to fast-evolving news topics, giving Twitter a way to connect users to authoritative information on any tweets, including specific words, such as ‘election’ or ‘poll’, which can then instantly connect users to the latest reports from official sources. ‘Stay up to date ‘- It can also be applied to evolving news topics, though perhaps for more sustained news reports, such as COVID-19, again with links to redirect people to key authorities.

‘- It can also be applied to evolving news topics, though perhaps for more sustained news reports, such as COVID-19, again with links to redirect people to key authorities. ‘Misleading’ The latter category would be ‘misleading’, which would clearly reproduce tweets, including dubious claims, and again provide links to official sources.

The first two, as noted, can probably be caused by keywords included in tweets, but the latter will likely need to be checked by Twitter’s moderation teams before being tagged, as this can be difficult for Twitter’s automated system to get the relevant context. to find.

It can be an effective way to provide more information on evolving topics, but then it can also clutter user-long periods of time, depending on how many labels are affixed, and what exactly is causing the survey.

In this respect, it probably boils down to Twitter’s discretion, with the platform applying only the alerts on limited, selected topics. It can be a viable, useful tool – but it’s still early days, and it’s hard to predict the full potential impact without all the relevant information.

Twitter it confirm that this new system is currently being tested and that it repeats the best application for the new labeling options. Some users have noticed that these alerts look a lot like quoting tweets, which can be confusing, while others suggest that more prominent colors for each type of alert may be a better way to highlight these tweets in stream.

Twitter is still looking for the best way forward, but it’s interesting to take note of the latest developments and how Twitter is developing the detection and warning process of misinformation.

And before you know it – yes, it’s based on Twitter’s existing fact checking processes, which means that it’s indeed Twitter’s own moderation teams and third party links that decide what would qualify under each label. If you do not believe that Twitter can be trusted to make the right calls for this, I suggest you use a different platform, but Twitter does work with a range of authorities and third-party groups to ensure that users are right connected. information on each topic.