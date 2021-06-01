Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for June 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,090 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in June. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Little Wood Reservoir May 31-June 4 6,000 Big Wood River May 31-June 4 950 Lower Lake Creek Lake May 31-June 4 350 Little Wood River May 31-June 4 450 North Fork Big Wood River May 31-June 4 250 Penny Lake May 31-June 4 500 Warm Springs Creek May 31-June 4 475 Trail Creek June 7-11 475 Camas Pond #2 June 7-11 1,500 Gavers Lagoon June 7-11 1,425 Heagle Park Pond June 7-11 300 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 7-11 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 7-11 700 South Fork Boise River June 7-11 950 Salmon Falls Creek June 7-11 300 Little Wood River June 7-11 650 Big Wood River June 14-18 950 Crystal Springs Lake June 14-18 600 Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond June 14-18 100 Freedom Park Pond June 14-18 500 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 June 14-18 250 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 June 14-18 250 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 June 14-18 250 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond June 14-18 450 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 14-18 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 14-18 700 Featherville Dredge Pond June 14-18 1,000 Big Smoky Creek June 14-18 1,000 Little Smoky Creek June 14-18 1,400 South Fork Boise River June 14-18 475 Gooding Country Club Fishing Pond June 14-18 500 Lower Lake Creek Lake June 14-18 350 Little Wood River June 14-18 400 North Fork Big Wood River June 14-18 225 Penny Lake June 14-18 500 Warm Springs Creek June 14-18 475 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 21-25 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 21-25 570 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 June 28-July 2 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond June 28-July 2 570 South Fork Boise River June 28-July 2 950 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond June 28-July 2 450 Freedom Park Pond June 28-July 2 500 Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond June 28-July 2 500

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.