Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for June 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 31,090 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in June. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

 

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

 

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Little Wood Reservoir

May 31-June 4

6,000

Big Wood River

May 31-June 4

  950

Lower Lake Creek Lake

May 31-June 4

  350

Little Wood River

May 31-June 4

  450

North Fork Big Wood River

May 31-June 4

  250

Penny Lake

May 31-June 4

  500

Warm Springs Creek

May 31-June 4

  475

Trail Creek

June 7-11

  475

Camas Pond #2

June 7-11

1,500

Gavers Lagoon

June 7-11

1,425

Heagle Park Pond

June 7-11

  300

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 7-11

  475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 7-11

  700

South Fork Boise River

June 7-11

  950

Salmon Falls Creek

June 7-11

  300

Little Wood River

June 7-11

  650

Big Wood River

June 14-18

  950

Crystal Springs Lake

June 14-18

  600

Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond

June 14-18

  100

Freedom Park Pond

June 14-18

  500

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2

June 14-18

  250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3

June 14-18

  250

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4

June 14-18

  250

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

June 14-18

  450

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 14-18

  475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 14-18

  700

Featherville Dredge Pond

June 14-18

1,000

Big Smoky Creek

June 14-18

1,000

Little Smoky Creek

June 14-18

1,400

South Fork Boise River

June 14-18

  475

Gooding Country Club Fishing Pond

June 14-18

  500

Lower Lake Creek Lake

June 14-18

  350

Little Wood River

June 14-18

  400

North Fork Big Wood River

June 14-18

  225

Penny Lake

June 14-18

  500

Warm Springs Creek

June 14-18

  475

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 21-25

  475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 21-25

  570

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

June 28-July 2

  475

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

June 28-July 2

  570

South Fork Boise River

June 28-July 2

  950

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

June 28-July 2

  450

Freedom Park Pond

June 28-July 2

  500

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond

June 28-July 2

  500

 

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

