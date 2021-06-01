Senate Approves Colorado Comeback Bills to Support Clean Energy Projects & Invest in SNAP

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate approved two stimulus bills that will help fund renewable energy projects as well as invest in Colorado’s successful SNAP program. These bills are part of the Colorado Recovery Plan.

HB21-1253, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Faith Winter & Bob Rankin, invests $5 million into local government grants for shovel-ready, job-creating projects in the renewable energy sector. Market forces, consumer choices, and environmental consciousness have moved Colorado’s economy toward a sustainable clean energy future, and this bill will help support and accelerate that transition.

“While the transition to a clean energy economy is already in motion, we must continue coordinating with both the public and private sectors to develop renewable energy to decarbonize our electricity grid and create good-paying jobs,” said Senator Winter (D-Westminster). “This bill will reduce adverse human and environmental effects from fossil fuel pollution and support businesses transitioning to clean energy, all while accelerating Colorado’s workforce development.”

HB21-1270 directly contributes to Colorado’s economic recovery by investing in Colorado’s successful Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment and Training (E&T) program. Colorado’s SNAP E&T program, known as Employment First, promotes long-term self-sufficiency and independence by preparing SNAP recipients for meaningful employment through work-related education, training activities, and work-based learning.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has cost countless Coloradans their jobs, many of whom have had to rely on critical support services to get by,” said Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora). “As we work to build back a stronger, more resilient Colorado, we must take action to uplift those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. This bill will help get Coloradans back to work by filling critical gaps in this successful and proven program.”

Both bills now head to the Governor's desk to be signed into law. Track the progress of the legislation by visiting leg.colorado.gov.