Max Misch Arraigned on Charge of Violation of Condition of Release

The Attorney General’s Office today announced Max Misch, 38, of Bennington, Vermont, was arraigned in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in Bennington for violating a condition of release previously ordered by the Court in an ongoing criminal proceeding, State of Vermont v. Max Misch. Mr. Misch is currently being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office for allegedly violating Vermont’s ban on large capacity magazines. Regarding the new criminal charge, an investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police alleges that Mr. Misch violated a condition of release by approaching and speaking with a witness in the pending case.

During the arraignment, Mr. Misch entered a plea of not guilty. Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones presided over the arraignment. The State requested that the Court impose cash bail in the amount of $200. The State’s request was denied by the Court. The Court released Mr. Misch on his own recognizance.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Last modified: June 1, 2021