Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,951 in the last 365 days.

Max Misch Arraigned on Charge of Violation of Condition of Release

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office today announced Max Misch, 38, of Bennington, Vermont, was arraigned in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in Bennington for violating a condition of release previously ordered by the Court in an ongoing criminal proceeding, State of Vermont v. Max Misch. Mr. Misch is currently being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office for allegedly violating Vermont’s ban on large capacity magazines. Regarding the new criminal charge, an investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police alleges that Mr. Misch violated a condition of release by approaching and speaking with a witness in the pending case.

During the arraignment, Mr. Misch entered a plea of not guilty. Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones presided over the arraignment. The State requested that the Court impose cash bail in the amount of $200. The State’s request was denied by the Court. The Court released Mr. Misch on his own recognizance.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Last modified: June 1, 2021

You just read:

Max Misch Arraigned on Charge of Violation of Condition of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.