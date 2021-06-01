Instagram fines penalties for re-sharing stories amid censorship allegations

Here’s an interesting ripple in Instagram’s ongoing effort to stop people sharing feed messages to Stories again.

Amid growing tensions in Palestine, several Instagram users have noticed in recent weeks that their posts are not seen in the app, some of which are tantamount to some form of censorship, suggesting that Instagram deliberately tried to pro To restrict Palestinians. voices in the app. Among those who raised concerns about this front were celebrities such as Mia Khalifa and Bella Hadid

Instagram has vehemently denied any form of censorship in this regard, but it has identified an issue affecting the reach of such content – a recent algorithm change to reduce the reach of feed messages re-shared to Stories.

As reported by BBC:

“The app preferred original content in its ‘stories’ feature over existing, redesigned posts, but will now give them equal treatment,” he said.

As noted, Instagram has tested various ways to stop the re-sharing of feed post in Stories, even so far remove the option completely for some users.

Like Instagram explained to SMT in January:

“We have seen from research that people prefer to see original photos and videos in Stories of the people they care about. The purpose of our test is to better understand how people feel about this type of content and ultimately improve the Stories experience. ”

Instagram recently further elaborated on this, which explains that users often have so many stories at the top of the feed display that they do not reach them every day, so it makes sense to prioritize original posts, to ensure users see the most relevant, unique updates, as opposed to with replicated content of their main feed.

Which makes sense, but it now leads to an unwanted side effect.

As explained by Instagram:

“[The change has] made people believe that we suppress stories on specific topics or points of view. We really want to be clear – this is not the case. This applies to any message that is re-shared in stories, no matter what it is about. ‘

Indeed, Instagram has also noticed similar concerns with the reshuffling of posts about other recent events, in different regions.

While Instagram’s intention was to enhance the Stories experience, and to prevent users from merely seeing a duplication of their mainstream in Stories, it also unknowingly diminished the reach of posts around important events and issues. So Instagram is bringing back the change, which will ensure that the re-shared feed posts still achieve the same reach as any other Stories content.

For now, at least.

Although Instagram has taken a step back in this particular case, he will no doubt continue to look for ways to stop people from sharing feed messages to their stories again, as Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri clearly has a prominent pain point for the app.

Instagram is already experimenting with it new labels for feed messages when shared with Stories, and new Stories stickers for redistribution, which makes them more prominent. Somewhere between these experiments there may be a solution, but at the moment Instagram does not have the right balance, with probably algorithmic penalties probably not likely, as there is no automatic detection of content that can ensure that it does not also user votes do not accidentally silence.

It will also be interesting to see if similar issues apply to Rules reach restrictions that apply now for posts containing ‘word tags’, in an effort to limit the redistribution of TikTok tracks.

Yes, attaching a word tag to a video will have less reach on average. People complained a lot in the early days that they were having a bad experience. – Adam Mosseri ???? (@mosseri) 26 May 2021

It remains a fixed point for the platform, but the solution is not clear. But perhaps it will come up with another option and limit the reach of nutrition posts in Stories again soon.

We will keep you informed of any progress.