Rep. Jake Ellzey Authors Public Safety Bills signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

06/01/2021

AUSTIN - Today, Governor Abbott signed into law four major public safety bills to enhance and better protect Texans and law enforcement officers. Not only did Rep. Jake Ellzey support these public safety priority bills, he was the Joint- Author or Co-Author of three of the four bills.

Ellzey explains, "I want to keep our communities safe from harm and will do all I can to protect our communities and support our law enforcement. In addition to supporting our law enforcement fiscally, laws we passed this session make the streets safer for law enforcement. These bills are important steps in the right direction and I am proud to have made these strides during this recent legislative session."

HB 2366 Ellzey Joint- Author - Governor Priority bill - Increases penalties for injuring law enforcement by using a laser pointer or fireworks as a weapon against law enforcement.

HB 9 Ellzey Co-Author - Governor Priority bill - Enhances the penalty for obstructing a highway or other passageway from a Class B misdemeanor to a state jail felony for an actor who knowingly prevents the passage of an authorized emergency vehicle.

HB 1900 Ellzey Co-Author - Governor Priority and Emergency Item - Cracking Down on Cities Defunding the Police - If a municipality reduces appropriations to its police department year-over-year will be designated a defunding municipality resulting in restriction placed on these municipalities' powers with regard to annexation, taxation, and charges from a municipality-owned utility until the reductions are reversed.

SB 23 Ellzey Supported - Governor Priority and Emergency Item - No Defunding Law Enforcement by a County - In the five largest Texas counties, SB 23 requires an election to approve a reduction or reallocation of funding or resources for certain county law enforcement agencies.

Rep. Ellzey continued, "In Texas, we don't defund law enforcement, we back law enforcement. I am proud to have Co-Authored HB 1900 creating significant consequences for cities defunding the police. Defunding the police puts the community and officers in danger. While we passed positive law enforcement reforms, I support and will continue to support enforcement. In regard to HB 2366, it hits close to home. I have mentioned before that as a pilot I have been lased and it damages eye sight and obstructs vision. Both laser pointers and fireworks can have grave consequences when used as a weapon. People using them as a weapon must pay a heavier penalty for their actions."

