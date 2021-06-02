RoverPass has launched a new Send to Guest payment option for RV Park owners and travelers
RoverPass has launched the Send to Guest option to make payments flexible and protect RV Park and campground owner's revenue from last-minute cancellations.
The most valuable aspect of this new option for RV Park and Campground owners is that their non-refundable booking revenue is protected from traveler cancellations.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, an industry-leading travel site that enables people to book RV Parks and campgrounds, and a premier provider of Reservation Management software, is excited to announce an amazing new Send to Guest option that enables RV Parks and Campgrounds to enter reservations as they do today, and send the bill to the guest to make payment online or from their phone. RoverPass will then deposit the money into the owner’s bank account within three (3) business days of the payment being made!
— Shawn Cordes, Head of Product
"This functionality is a big step forward for the RV and camping industry, as it makes it easy for travelers to pay online - in place of over the phone or in person - just like they do today for any other travel reservation." says RoverPass CEO, Ravi Parikh. “As an added bonus for RV Parks and Campgrounds in our RoverPass network, they will benefit from significant improvements in cash flow and revenue retention!” Parikh continued.
The new Send to Guest payment option provides park owners with the ultimate in payment flexibility by enabling them to be paid in full by the date they choose or to split payments and schedule the payment due dates - according to their cancellation policy.
Historically, RV Parks and Campgrounds receive many bookings over the phone or online and have allowed travelers to make their payment at check-in, and as result they would lose out on revenue when guests cancel bookings last minute.
The Send to Guest functionally was inspired by many concepts used in the vacation rental industry, such as payment request functionality that Vrbo provides for their owners, which have helped to accelerate online payment solutions for vacation rental owners. Send to Guest will ensure that owners are paid the money they are due - in advance - and help to reduce cancellations overall. An additional benefit of Send to Guest is that park owners no longer need to worry about collecting cash, having cash on hand, collecting and depositing checks, or processing credit card payments upon arrival. This functionality also streamlines the payment process through scheduled payment reminders with simplified mobile payments for travelers.
"The most valuable aspect of this new option for RV Park and Campground owners is that their non-refundable booking revenue is protected from traveler cancellations - when travelers pay for their reservation in advance - and we are thrilled to solve one of the bigger business problems for RV Parks and Campgrounds,” says RoverPass Head of Product, Shawn Cordes.
About RoverPass
RoverPass is the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network. The RoverPass commitment to RV parks and campgrounds includes the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs.
For more information, visit roverpass.com and follow us on Facebook @roverpass.
