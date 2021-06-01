Facebook announces new features and support initiatives for Pride Month

Proud month in June, and Facebook has announced a range of new features and tools in the app to help users participate in the event, as well as new support initiatives to provide guidance and advice to the LGBTQ + community.

First, Facebook has added a range of new features to the main program, including backgrounds for posts, personalized avatars and stickers for both news feeds and Facebook stories.

Facebooks has also added a new, colorful, animated Pride logo to the app, designed by Berlin artist Jasmina El Bouamraoui.

Further on Instagram, the platform also added a series of new stickers for feed messages and stories, while also bringing back rainbow hashtags for the occasion.

As you can see here, if you use a Pride-related hashtag on your posts, you will switch to a rainbow text display in the published post, while you will also see a rainbow-colored ring around your Instagram Stories if you use the the same hashtags in your Stories frames.

In addition, Facebook has also launched a custom hashtag feed for #Pride that will display content from related groups, publishers, and public figures, while also adding new Pride backgrounds and chat themes on Messenger and Messenger Kids.

Facebook is also seeking support from LGBTQ + companies, with compiled # Pride collections on both Facebook and Instagram, showcasing presentations and products with themes:

‘For example, you can discover limited edition face posters by Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy in collaboration with Face Lace, with a portion of the proceeds going to Trans Lifeline and an exclusive Dragun Beauty ‘Pride Pack’ by Nikita Dragun – both available with in-app checkout.

Facebook is new Live Shopping Fridays initiative will also have a Pride focus, with opportunities with products from LGBTQ + founders, and promote the support of relevant initiatives.

Facebook also wants to provide additional support to LGBTQ + communities by collaborating with a range of NGOs and experts to share mental health resources and showcase inclusive Facebook communities.

“In Poland, people can follow these conversations on the NGO page Campaign Against Homophobia (KPH) and in LGBTQ + groups. And in Germany, we are working with Pride Berlin to launch a Messenger chatbot with information on LGBTQ + communities and inspiring creators, as well as NGOs offering counseling. ‘

Pride Month is an important opportunity to support marginalized communities – and especially for Facebook, it is an important point as it now manages the largest connected collection of people in history. It is important that everyone feels welcome and supported within the company’s applications, while Facebook also provides the best opportunity for the general public to show their support to people from all communities, which can help further issues of inclusion and acceptance to speak.

Indeed, Facebook notes this further more than 25 million people on Facebook are now part of at least one of the 34,000 public groups that support LGBTQ + people.

Given that Pride Month is an important opportunity to address these important issues, and to underline the support for all members of the community.