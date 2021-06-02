Expert from Northwestern University Visits 'The Big Bid Theory' to Discuss Infrastructure Challenges and Opportunities
Infrastructure is so important to, and impacts, every person in the United States. The fact that this episode will move the conversation forward is a net positive and why Jim and I started the show.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘The Big Bid Theory’, a podcast produced and distributed by BidPrime Inc., is a show focused on government purchasing and industry related news. In the most recent episode, Bill Culhane, host of the show, interviewed infrastructure and transportation industry expert, Dr. Joseph Schofer, of Northwestern University, McCormick School of Engineering.
In 'U.S. infrastructure challenges. Can focus, data, prioritization, and investment pave the way?', Culhane and Schofer discussed the latest report card on U.S. infrastructure that was compiled and released by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), challenges and opportunities in U.S. infrastructure, proposed priorities for the $2.3 trillion ‘American Jobs Plan’ released by The White House, and why critical infrastructure security is important.
Among his vast experience, Dr. Schofer is a distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering and Transportation and an Associate Dean at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois. He has involvement with the Transportation Research Board, the National Research Council, the Technical Advisory Committee on Capacity for the Strategic Highway Research Program and is host of his own longtime running podcast, ‘The Infrastructure Show’.
“We would do better if we were investing more continuously, at a higher level than we are now, rather than dealing with these issues as crises.”, Schofer suggests one approach decision makers can take in addressing problems in U.S. infrastructure.
Dr. Schofer also calls for infrastructure resiliency being a priority in planning, “I would start looking ahead and saying, ‘What are the natural disasters that are coming at me and how can I best be prepared for that?’”
On why he and the production team elected to again focus on infrastructure, Culhane explained, "Infrastructure is so important to, and impacts, every person in the United States. The fact that this episode will move the conversation forward is a net positive and why Jim and I started the show."
In its seventh season, ‘The Big Bid Theory’ is found across numerous podcast platforms and has welcomed in some of the leading subject-matter experts, from across a myriad of industries. Bill Culhane, a radio and television veteran, with three decades of experience in broadcasting, partnered with Jim Ward to launch the show back in 2014.
Along with infrastructure, ‘The Big Bid Theory’ will cover a variety of issues impacting government and business throughout the remainder of the current season. Stay tuned for these important and interesting topics, always with special guests and Crazy Bids you can win.
