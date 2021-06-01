Lubbock District 2021 Seal Coat Season Ready to Start

DAWSON COUNTY – More than 372 miles of state roadways are scheduled for preventative maintenance work during the month of June. The roads are part of the Lubbock District’s 2021 sealcoat program.

“Work is about to begin on TxDOT’s annual road maintenance summer project. Seal coating provides a variety of benefits to the roadway,” said Mike Wittie P.E., TxDOT Lubbock area engineer, “including a waterproof surface that prevents moisture from entering and weakening the roadbed. Seal coating also reduces deterioration and cracking of the asphalt surface, which prolongs the life of the pavement.”

Other roadway benefits include an improved non-skid surface in wet or icy conditions and an anti-glare and increased reflective surface for night and wet weather driving, Wittie noted.

Contractor Ronald R. Wagner & Co. LP, of Kendalia, Texas, is scheduled to begin sealcoat operations on the $13.55 million project on Friday, June 4, to various locations on roadways in Dawson County (FM 829 and FM 1210), before moving onto roads in Crosby County. Other roadways included in the 2021 seal coat program are:

Castro—US 385 and FM 145

Cochran—FM 1585, FM 1780, SH 125, SH 114

Crosby—FM 651 and FM 836

Floyd—US 62 and FM 689

Gaines—FM 1780, FM 303, FM 403, FM 1067 and FM 1066

Garza—FM 669 and FM 651

Hale—FM 2284, FM 1424, FM 788 and FM 37

Hockley—SH 114, FM 1585 and FM 41

Lamb —FM 303, SL 430 and FM 168

Lubbock —FM 2378, FM 179, FM 1264, FM 2641 and Loop 289 frontage roads

Lynn—FM 3112 and US 380c

Parmer—FM 1731

Swisher—US 87, FM 1318 and FM 400

Terry—FM 211

Yoakum—FM 1780

Two crews will conduct sealcoat operations at various roadways through the end of June. Motorists can expect lane closures and a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone, and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone, be on the lookout for workers and avoid distractions for their own safety and the safety of the workers. Work will take place weather permitting.