WhatsApp softens approach to updating privacy policy amid increasing pressure from Indian regulators

It seems that WhatsApp’s second attempt to implement its new privacy policy update is not going much better than the first – and it seems that the company has apparently completely watered down the change, as it wants to worry about data sharing between WhatsApp and Facebook. .

A repeat of the situation – WhatsApp in January announced an upcoming update to its privacy policy, which would mean that some data from people’s interactions with WhatsApp businesses could be shared with parent company Facebook. At no point would people’s personal messages or interaction data in WhatsApp, which is end-to-end encrypted, be shared between the two companies, but either way, the announcement caused a major setback, in which millions of people alternative download. messaging apps like Signal and Telegram in an attempt to move away from the app.

The user’s response should have been significant, as WhatsApp decided to do so two weeks after the initial announcement. slow down the change to give the company more time to explain the update, and to better prepare users for what happened.

Then WhatsApp started last month show users in-app alerts again, to inform them of the forthcoming change, albeit with clearer wording and more specific explanations.

WhatsApp clearly hoped that these more specific directions would alleviate the problems, but apparently not.

Last month, the The Indian government has called on the message giant to withdraw the change completely, referring to data sharing concerns, while German regulators too calls for an EU-wide ban on updatingwhich casts doubt on the implications of the new data-sharing processes.

India is a particular concern for Facebook in this regard, and the company plans to major expansion in the region, which is also home to WhatsApp’s largest single-user base (530+ million users).

But Facebook needs to implement the update to take the next steps forward with its WhatsApp monetization plans, which is why it has since launched its own legal action against against the Indian government last week to implement the change.

Which is not good for Facebook’s long-term prospects in the region. That’s why this new update makes sense.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced the wording of the terms surrounding the upcoming update, effectively eliminating any form of user penalty for accepting the change.

When WhatsApp announced his second attempt to implement the change explained it:

“After a period of a few weeks, the [privacy policy update] reminder that people receive will eventually become persistent. At that point, you will encounter limited features on WhatsApp until you accept the updates. This will not happen to all users at once. ‘

These restrictions, which would increase over time, would include the following:

Inability to access your chat list

Removing the ability to receive incoming calls or notifications

Eventually WhatsApp will “stop sending messages and calls to your phone”

But now WhatsApp is removing these fines completely.

In the newly worded explainer, WhatsApp says that:

“Since the majority of users who have seen the update accept it, we will continue to display a notification in WhatsApp that provides more information about the update and reminds and accepts those who have not yet had the opportunity to do so. “We do not currently intend to keep these reminders persistent and limit the features of the app.”

So no fines for not accepting. If you do not agree, you do not have to accept the new terms, and there will be no impact on your account.

This is an important step backwards – and perhaps it is enough to calm Indian officials and avoid further tensions that could derail Facebook’s future plans in the region.

“There will also be other opportunities for those who have not accepted the updates to do so directly in the app. For example, if someone registers with WhatsApp, or if someone wants to use a feature related to this update for the first time hou. “

WhatsApp has thus quietly watered down its potential fines to avoid further conflict, albeit only after ‘the majority of users’ accepted its new terms under threat of app deactivation.

Will that be enough to alleviate all worries – and will regulators and officials be happy with Facebook’s business practices in this regard, essentially using bullying tactics, even if they then backtracked?

This is an interesting implementation that underlines the growing tension between online platforms and various government authorities over the use of user data, which wants to remain at least an important point of contention for the immediate future.

But for now, WhatsApp users are not obligated to accept the new policy. Until they are at a stage.

What could be the next point of conflict for the app.