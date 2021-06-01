Both Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Pfizer Vaccines Now Available at Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall

Choose between receiving your single-shot or two-shot COVID-19 vaccine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 1, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Beginning June 2, residents can choose between getting the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Columbia Place Mall.

The CVC site is a FEMA-supported, large-scale vaccination clinic that's a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), Richland County and the City of Columbia. The clinic opened April 14 and is operating through June 9, making free vaccines available to everyone 12 and older from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. No appointment, insurance, ID, or documentation is required, and individuals can walk-in or drive-through to receive their shot.

The single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is approved for those 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. All three of the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available are very effective in protecting individuals from severe illness due to COVID-19, and one vaccine brand isn’t recommended over another. Learn more about the different COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

DHEC staff at the CVC site are assisting residents who choose the Pfizer vaccine with scheduling their second-dose appointments, so they know where and when to go for their second shot.

DHEC encourages all South Carolinians who have not yet received their vaccination to get their Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna or Pfizer shots as soon as possible. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit sdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

