Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,951 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposed rule to govern funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNow Service

June 01, 2021

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposed rule to govern funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNow Service

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday invited comment on a proposed rule to govern funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNowâ„  Service. The FedNow Service is a new 24x7x365 service that will support instant payments in the United States and is expected to be available in 2023.

The proposed rule would establish a new and comprehensive set of rules governing funds transfers over the FedNow Service and set out the legal rights and obligations of the Reserve Banks and FedNow Service participants. Many of the concepts in the proposed rule are similar to existing provisions that govern the Fedwire Funds Service, which is the payments service currently operated by the Federal Reserve System.

Comments are due within 60 days of the proposal's publication in the Federal Register.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposed rule to govern funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNow Service

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.