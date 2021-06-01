MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND ARTS EDUCATION IN MARYLAND SCHOOLS HOSTS “NIKKI GIOVANNI SPEAKS”

June 1, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: lora.rakowski@maryland.gov, 443-797-9883

MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND ARTS EDUCATION IN MARYLAND SCHOOLS HOSTS NIKKI GIOVANNI SPEAKS

Educators throughout Maryland Invited to Register for Free, Keynote Delivered by Renowned Poet Nikki Giovanni; Presentation Focuses on Social Justice, Equity and Antiracism

BALTIMORE, MD (June 1, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and Arts Education in Maryland Schools (AEMS) are pleased to announce that Nikki Giovanni will be engaging with educators from across the state on June 6th from 1 to 2 p.m for a keynote presentation titled Nikki Giovanni Speaks.

Giovanni, one of America’s foremost poets, will talk about the role of art and education in social justice and share her reflection of the Black Arts Movement. Publishing more than 30 books, she is internationally known for her work as a poet, author, essayist, activist, and educator. The Tennessee native has also been named Woman of the Year by Mademoiselle Magazine, Ladies Home Journal, and Ebony Magazine, received more than 25 honorary degrees and Governor’s Awards from both Tennessee and Virginia. Furthermore, Giovanni is a University Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech and a recipient of Virginia Tech’s highest honor, the Alumni Outreach award.

Just as local systems are offering exciting summer curriculum opportunities, the MSDE Division of Curriculum, Instructional Improvement, and Professional Learning offers diverse professional learning opportunities for teachers every summer. Giovanni’s event is a pivotal highlight of ongoing work that has been centered on educational equity and antiracism in the Department’s summer professional development program. As we prepare for the 2022 school year, professional learning opportunities for the summer 2021 include offerings to foster educational equity in local school systems. Giovanni’s presentation sets the stage for these professional learning opportunities.

The virtual event is free and open to the Maryland education community. Space is limited and registration is required to receive a link for this event. Attendees can register at https://bit.ly/3yywTt6.

“At MSDE we believe that learning is a lifelong process for all: our students, families, educators and administrators. With our summer professional development program, we help bridge long-standing gaps in educational opportunity and access that have been further exposed and widened during this COVID-19 crisis,” said State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “ We do this by providing opportunities for growth and fostering meaningful discussions that maintain emphasis on equity and action for those most affected by current events, and inequality.”

In continuity of its mission of equal opportunity for all, the State Board approved COMAR 13A.01.06, Educational Equity in 2019. This heralded an intense focus on taking deliberate action to ensure that all Maryland students have equitable access to the “educational rigor, resources, and supports that are designed to maximize the student’s academic success and social/emotional wellbeing.” To support this initiative it is critical that the education community is equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to help dismantle systemic barriers in the educational system, especially amid these unprecedented times.

This opportunity is brought to you through the collaboration between AEMS and the MSDE Offices of Fine Arts, Professional Learning, Equity, and English/Language Arts.

# # #

Nikki Giovanni Speaks 6.6.2021