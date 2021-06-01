Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Morton Slough access site in the Panhandle Region will be closed June 7 and 8 for routine maintenance

The Morton Slough access site will be closed to all public use during the entire day on both June 7 and 8. Fish and Game will be seal coating and re-striping the asphalt parking lot at this site. This is a routine maintenance activity that is necessary to extend the life of the asphalt parking lot. The work will be performed by a private contractor.

 

The Morton Slough access site is located on the southern shoreline of the Pend Oreille River near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Dufort Road. This boat launch is popular with anglers who fish the Pend Oreille River. Here is a link to our online access guide with information about the facility and a general map: https://idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/fishing-boating-access-panhandle-2016.pdf

 

Alternative locations to launch boats during the closure can be found downstream in Priest River or upstream at Springy Point.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office for more information at (208)-769-1414. 

