Bridge Replacement Work to Begin with Detour on T-409 (Tuscarora Creek Road) in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Lobar Site Development Corporation, of Dillsburg, will begin work Monday, June 7, on the bridge replacement on T-409 (Tuscarora Creek Road), over Tuscarora Creek, in Tell Township, Huntingdon County.

On Monday, the contractor will close the existing stone arch structure to begin replacement work with a spread box beam bridge. The contractor will implement a four mile detour at this time, it will follow T-409 (Tuscarora Creek Road), T-352 (Foot Road) and T-367 (Parsons Road).

Overall work on this $744,688 project includes replacement of the existing structure, minor approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrades and is expected to be completed by early November 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101