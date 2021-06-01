Detour to be Placed for the Third Bridge of the Muddy Run Culverts Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that HRI, Inc., of State College, will begin work on the third culvert, Moore Street, to complete three sections of a culvert system with box culverts on PA 26 and Moore Street in Huntingdon Borough, Huntingdon County.

On Monday, June 7, the contractor will place the detour for the third structure in this contract. The detour will be in place from June 7, until August 20. It will follow 7th Street, Mifflin Street, 10th Street and back to 7th Street.

The previous structure detour will be lifted prior to this detour being implemented.

The work being done at this culvert includes culvert replacement, drainage upgrades, ADA ramps and pavement reconstruction.

Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of three box culverts in Huntingdon County: one on Moore Street at the intersection with 11th Street, which was completed last season; one on Route 26 over Muddy Run Culvert, and one on Moore Street at the intersection with 9th Street.

All work on this approximately $3 million project is expected to be completed by September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

