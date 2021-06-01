Base Repair Work on Route 1008 (Hileman Road) in Blair County Beginning, Two Week Detour to be Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Blair County Maintenance Crews will be performing base repair work, prior to seal-coat operations on Route 1008 (Hileman Road) beginning Wednesday, June 2 in Tyrone Township, Blair County.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 2, work will take place on Route 1008 (Hileman Road) between Route 1015 (Quarry Road) to Route 1017 (Silver Barn Road) and a seven-mile detour will be placed. Traffic will follow Route 1008 (Hileman Road), Route 1015 (Quarry Road), Route 453 and Route 1017 (Silver Barn Road). This detour will be in place until Monday, June 7.

Then beginning on Tuesday, June 8, work will take place on Route 1008 (Hileman Road) between Route 1017 (Silver Barn Road) and Route 1013 (Kettle Road). A second eight-mile detour will be placed for this work. Traffic will follow Route 1008 (Hileman Road), Route 1017 (Silver Barn Road), Route 453 and Route 1013 (Kettle Road). This detour will be placed for approximately one week.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101