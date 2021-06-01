BSCstarter Announces Rebrand to Introduce a Four Part Ecosystem for IDO Launches

BSCstarter is Rebranding as Starter, a Decentralized, Cross-Chain IDO Launchpad With Four Separate Components to Enhance the Functionality and Reach of the Platform

BSCstarter announces a platform overhaul and rebrand under the new name, Starter . The name change is the result of multichain accessibility, including BSC as well as Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche. Over 91 projects have chosen BSCstarter as their platform of choice, proving the quality and success this platform delivers, and why the company saw enough demand to execute this new, rebranded ecosystem. Starter will have four separate branches in its new ecosystem:



Starter.capital : the venture arm; where they incubate and invest in projects through the Certified START Program





Starter.xyz : the IDO arm; the decentralized fundraising launchpad





StarterSwap.xyz : the DEX arm; their own exchange to list IDO projects directly with START token pairs





StartVesting.xyz : the token vesting arm; VEST is used to provide vesting and liquidity locking



The revamped logo is clean and simple, an indication of how easy the Starter platform is to use. “This rebrand is the next crucial step for Starter. Now more than ever, the people need to know who the serious players are in the ever-changing climate of cryptocurrency,” said Angela Brasington, Starter Marketing Executive.

BSCstarter has launched many highly successful projects, including a few that sold out in a few short minutes or seconds. These projects include Mercor Finance (MRCR), Wall Street Bets (WSB), WISE Token (WISE), FOMO Lab ($FOMO), and Bakery Tools (TBAKE). These successes can be attributed to the decentralized nature of the platform, allowing the community to vote on which projects are accepted to move into the funding stage. Users stake a minimum number of START tokens in order to cast their vote.

Token Staking Breakdown

50 START - The minimum to participate in IDOs on the Starter platform

100 START - Participate in IDOs and vote to approve or deny new projects

1250 START - Participate in IDOs, vote, and get BNB as a reward from each IDO

2500 or more START tokens gives investors access to the exclusive Starter VIP Club

Start Token Contract Address: 0x31d0a7ada4d4c131eb612db48861211f63e57610

The next IDO to launch is VEST on June 1, the new way to lock tokens and liquidity cross chain. Before its full release, VEST already has a total value locked of over $2M USD and is responsible for locking liquidity for Starter IDOs launched on version 3 of their platform. Starter takes 1% of the liquidity from every pool and gives that to VEST stakers for rewards. VEST will operate across all 7 blockchains that Starter supports.

About BSCstarter

BSCstarter is the first community-oriented launchpad for Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed to provide projects access to funding opportunities without the stress associated with bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements and a manual selection process. The solution offered by BSCstarter is designed to allow the community to determine the projects to be listed using collective due diligence and DYOR skills. It provides a decentralized fundraising platform to deliver a community-driven, open and free with equal opportunity for all, ultimately empowering investors to filter through the messy landscape where rug pulls overshadow the potential of BSC’s growing ecosystem, which is now Starter.

Website: https://starter.xyz/

Medium: https://medium.com/bscstarter

Twitter: @starterxyz

Telegram: @starterxyz

