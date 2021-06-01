Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,953 in the last 365 days.

2021-06-01 14:44:05.507 New Powerball Player Wins $50,000 Prize

2021-06-01 14:44:05.507

Story Photo

Marjorie Allen of Springfield won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the May 19 drawing. Allen said she hadn’t played Powerball for years, but she decided to start playing again with her son a couple of weeks ago.

When she found out she had won a $50,000 prize, she was in disbelief.

“I was with my sister, and I told her she would have to show me proof because I didn’t believe it!”  Allen shared. “It was just so weird!”

The winning numbers on May 19 were 11, 13, 55, 56 and 69, with a Powerball number of 4. Allen’s winning ticket, purchased at Kum & Go, 510 W. Republic Road in Springfield matched four of the four white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, to win.  

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-06-01 14:44:05.507 New Powerball Player Wins $50,000 Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.