2021-06-01 14:44:05.507 New Powerball Player Wins $50,000 Prize

2021-06-01 14:44:05.507

Marjorie Allen of Springfield won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the May 19 drawing. Allen said she hadn’t played Powerball for years, but she decided to start playing again with her son a couple of weeks ago.

When she found out she had won a $50,000 prize, she was in disbelief.

“I was with my sister, and I told her she would have to show me proof because I didn’t believe it!” Allen shared. “It was just so weird!”

The winning numbers on May 19 were 11, 13, 55, 56 and 69, with a Powerball number of 4. Allen’s winning ticket, purchased at Kum & Go, 510 W. Republic Road in Springfield matched four of the four white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, to win.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.