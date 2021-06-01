Income-Producing Tuscan Compound to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Olon Property

Built in the 1600s as a summer home for the Cecchi de’Rossi family, the estate has been immaculately maintained by the same family since. From first striking sight of the formal entry, with its holly oaks, the estate is sure to awe and impress. Curated over the course of two centuries, the gardens provide a setting for weddings and cocktail parties that is nothing less than magical. Two lush, terraced gardens, one Italian and the other of ancient roses, stretch out behind the villa, connected by a walkway of fragrant camellias and hydrangeas. Watch the sun slowly set over the Tuscan countryside from the property’s ideal hilltop location.

Concierge Auctions’ platform is the perfect fit—it has advantages that the traditional real estate market doesn't offer. We’re excited for what the future holds for Villa Guardatoia and Casa Natalino.” — The sellers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated in the rolling hills of Tuscany, Villa Guardatoia and Casa Natalino will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Carla Meoni of Olon Property. Previously listed for €5M, the properties will sell collectively with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 24–29 June via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Concierge Auctions on yet another property in the Tuscany region of Italy,” stated Meoni. “The compound is truly a spectacular opportunity—boasting its own potential income production by way of locally-sourced wine, vinsanto, and olive oil. It’s not one to be missed.”

In the rolling hills of Tuscany sits breathtaking Villa Guardatoia. Built in the 1600s as a summer home for the Cecchi de’Rossi family, the estate has been immaculately maintained by the same family since. From the first striking sight of the formal entry, with its holly oaks, the estate is sure to awe and impress. Two lush, terraced gardens, one Italian and the other of ancient roses, stretch out behind the villa, connected by a walkway of fragrant camellias and hydrangeas. Curated over the course of two centuries, the gardens provide a setting for weddings and cocktail parties that is nothing less than magical. Watch the sun slowly set over the Tuscan countryside from the property’s ideal hilltop location. Sip wine made of grapes from the estate’s own vineyard while you gather with friends and family on the immense lawn before the villa. Additional features include: two buildings consisting of 19 bedrooms; covered porches and terraces; terracotta floors; private gardens including a walled rose garden and Italian garden with terracotta statues; equipped facilities to produce DOC vinsanto (the only one produced under D.O.C. Valdinievole standards in Italy and the world), wine, and DOP olive oil—all just fifteen minutes to natural thermal spas in Montecatini and Monsummano and a 50-minute train ride to Florence and Pisa International Airports.

Casa Natalino, a quintessential Tuscan farmhouse provides a comfortable escape for guests or staff. Once the home of the farmer who oversaw the Cecchi de’Rossi estate, the farmhouse in modern times has been renovated to contain three separate apartments. Hedges separate the farmhouse’s grounds into three private spaces, one per apartment. Its seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, three living rooms, and four kitchens can be readily reverted to a single accommodation. Two and a half hectares of olive groves, boasting around 450 trees, and a spectacular 6x12 meter pool with ample deck space to lounge make the exterior as inviting as the interior of the home. Terracotta floors and warm wood finishes contribute to its charm.

"This property means a lot to our family, but we’ve realized that in the current market, the time to sell is now," stated the sellers. "Concierge Auctions’ platform is the perfect fit—and has advantages that the traditional real estate market does not offer. We’re excited for what the future holds for Villa Guardatoia and Casa Natalino, and we’re hopeful that the new owners will cherish it as much as we have."

The Tuscan countryside stretches as far as the eye can see, spectacular scenery made even easier to enjoy thanks to the estate’s hilltop location. Despite the tranquil natural surroundings and iconic rural feel to the estate, it is only one kilometer from Pescia, on the plains between Lucca and Florence, and adjacent to the neighboring village of Collodi, where the mother of Carlo Lorenzini (the author of the world-renowned novel Pinocchio) was born. The meandering streets and old-world ambiance of Pescia are undeniable even with modern improvements. Ancient architecture and elegant churches stand between restaurants, shopping, and a modern hospital that is appreciated by Italy and the EU. Lucca, one of Tuscany’s most beautiful cities, is only 18 kilometers away. The coast is only 30km away from your front door, with its abundance of beautiful beaches. Venture 35 minutes to Forte dei Marmi, a glamorous beach resort famous for its high fashion shopping, fine dining, and glitzy nightlife. Or, rent a sun lounger at one of the chic beach clubs and enjoy la dolce vita. Fifty kilometers will bring you to Pisa, or 55 kilometers to Florence, ensuring the estate’s rural atmosphere is within a stone’s throw of modern comfort.

Villa Guardatoia and Casa Natalino are available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.