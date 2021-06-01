Twitter launches Paid Weather News Service as it shifts to subscriber content

Twitter launches its first officially paid newsletter service this week with a new news offer called ‘Tomorrow‘, which provides updated weather information and insights for a monthly fee.

Recently Acquired Twitter Picks Revue newsletter tools, as well as the growing range of creative monetization options, such as ticket spaces, Tomorrow will provide weather information for specific regions, which allows for a general use of the platform, to keep abreast of the latest events.

The project is being led by meteorologist Eric Holthaus, who will work with a group of climate experts to provide local weather insights, starting with a small group of U.S. states.

As explained by Holthaus:

“We’re going to do local newsletters, audio talks in times of bad weather, original journalism focused on climate justice and a paid service that allows people to ask unlimited questions. It’s a revolutionary weather service for a revolutionary moment in history.”

The project begins with insights for 16 states, but Holthaus plans to expand his team over time to cover more regions, before eventually branching out to other countries where Twitter usage is high, many of which do not provide access to deep weather resources. of this type.

With the launch tomorrow, members will cost $ 10 a month, which according to the Tomorrow website, will give subscribers the following:

The ability to ask our team of meteorologists unlimited weather and climate questions with a guaranteed answer

A weekly newsletter with members, with unpolished interviews

Early access to podcast episodes and original long-form journalism

Discounts on Tomorrow brands and fringe benefits for members only

1% of all member income is used to support Environmental Justice organizations. The more members we have, the greater the impact

This is an interesting first project for the Twitter / Revue partnership, which according to Twitter also focuses on setting up a ‘collective’ of writers for monetization, which is an element he would like to explore in other niches. It makes a project like tomorrow a more traditional publishing model with a main banner brand, and then different journalists and experts sign a more comprehensive offer and share the income among the group, unlike any writer who writes the solo newsletter route.

Revue has worked with various collectives of this kind and is working to establish more publication groups to expand better sub-section offerings, which can provide a more sustainable funding model for original journalism through direct funding.

As such, it will be interesting to see how Tomorrow is received and whether integration with Twitter can facilitate a broader, more profitable model for independent journalism.

In essence, it is an alternative effect on the ordinary media business model, but on a smaller, more direct scale, and without being dependent on advertising. Whether it can maintain more niche offerings like this is the key question, and also what happens when it reaches a certain scale.

Some interesting questions, and the experiment may show a new way for creators on the platform.