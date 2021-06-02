TALK OUT LOUD CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH FOUR-PART “PROUD OUT LOUD” SERIES
Popular Podcast For Sharing the LGBTQIA+ Narrative One Story at a Time Returns This Pride Month
We wanted to celebrate the diverse stories of our community and allow each guest to showcase what being Proud means to them. This Pride there is something for us all to celebrate!”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talk Out Loud, the popular podcast where the LGBTQIA+ community tells their stories in their own words, will be celebrating Pride Month with an exciting four part series. Founded by business partners (head of nationally recognized Liven It Up Events) and real life married couple Jeff Miller and Anthony Navarro, Talk Out Loud is a space for sharing an authentic experience of oneself while empowering others.
“At Talk Out Loud we’ve built a community that is centered on hope, inspiration, and shared experience. This month we wanted to showcase a lineup that continued to celebrate the diverse stories of our community and also allowed each guest to showcase what being Proud means to them. This Pride there is something for us all to celebrate and we look forward to sharing these special episodes with our audience.” - Jeff Miller and Anthony Navarro, Hots of Talk Out Loud
Each episode of Talk Out Loud features a different guest, all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Joint interviewed by Jeff and Anthony, each guest is invited to share their varied experience, personal story, successes, and struggles firsthand. With no topic off limits, Proud Out Loud will tackle a wide range of conversations including coming out, spiritual journey in self-acceptance, visibility, and becoming a parent mid-pandemic. Noted guests will include:
• Alexandra Grey (actress and recent OUT Magazine cover star)
• Justin Mikita (producer and activist, co-founder of Tie the Knot)
• Mack Beggs (noted athlete featured it the Hulu Original Documentary "Changing the Game")
• River Gallo ( wrote, starred and co-directed the film, Ponyboi. intersex rights activist)
Talk Out Loud was born to be a safe space, a place to forge genuine inclusive conversations full of integrity and love. All 29 episodes of the show are currently available for streaming. Highlights centered around identity and worthiness, spirituality, race, chosen family, and the pursuit of passion. Don’t miss conversations with Aurora Sexton (artist and actress), Brandon Wolf (Pulse Nightclub Survivor).Channyn Lynne Parker (Human rights advocate, public speaker), Eric Marcus (Making Gay History), Jeffrey Masters (podcast entrepreneur), and Ryan Cassata (award winning singer/songwriter).
Proud Out Loud episodes will be available on Wednesday’s through the Talk Out Loud website or various streaming platforms. It’s time to Talk out Loud: sharing the LGBTQIA+ narrative, one story at a time.
About Talk Out Loud
Talk Out Loud is a podcast where the LGBTQIA+ Community has center stage to tell their stories. Through sharing our experiences, we celebrate accomplishments and learn from one another. Together we become empowered and be reminded that anything is possible. Talk Out Loud is a space to share an authentic experience of oneself to inspire others.
