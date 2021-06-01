Asphalt Overlay on U.S. Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon to Begin Next Week

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 28, 2021 Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-394-2248

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin a milling and asphalt overlay project on U.S. Highway 14A in Boulder Canyon, between Sturgis and Deadwood on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 14A will be reduced to two lanes on the four-lane portion of the project and down to a single lane with a pilot car guiding traffic in the two-lane portion of the project. Speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour through the project and drivers can expect delays while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Work on the project includes milling, an asphalt overlay, and new guardrail.

The prime contractor on the $3.4 million project is Western Construction, Inc. from Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is July 29, 2021.

