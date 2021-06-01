Important Grandma Moses painting privately owned for 40+ years to be auctioned June 8

Grandma Moses (nee Anna Mary Robertson, American, 1860-1961), ‘Deep Snow,’ 1957, oil on Masonite, 22¾ x 30 5/8in (framed), artist-signed at lower left. Titled and dated on original artist’s label on verso. Direct line of provenance back to the artist. Cop

Rolex Daytona Ref. 116528, 18K gold men’s watch with black dial, circa 2005, cal. 4130 automatic, 44 jewels, 40mm with chronometer self-winding movement. Comes with leather Rolex presentation box, hangtag with serial number D648881. Estimate $25,000-$35,0

Diminutive red and green grain-painted pine storage cabinet, circa 1840-50, probably New England origin, 33¼ x 24¾in. Provenance includes: David Wheatcroft, 2003; Jean & Howard Lipman collection, Sotheby’s Nov. 14, 1981, Lot 387; Ralph Esmerian collection

Emil Bisttram (New Mexico, 1895-1976), ‘The Village,’ oil-on-Masonite cubist-style depiction of an adobe village, 24 x 30in. Estimate $8,000-$12,000