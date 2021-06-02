AscendTek selects Fieldclix Software to help fuel National Expansion of Wireless Installation Services
We chose Fieldclix because of their impressive track record, industry expertise, and unique approach to addressing the challenges that come with wireless construction.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AscendTek, a leading national provider of Wireless Infrastructure Installation services with a footprint across 30 states, has selected Fieldclix software to help scale their growing business and accelerate the pace of their wireless deployment programs.
— Rick Ploeckelmann, AscendTek President
Fieldclix is an industry-leading software platform that uniquely offers real-time project status, job costing and remote team collaboration for wireless construction. Fieldclix eliminates the need for separate tools and trackers and helps project teams keep a focus on productivity and profits.
Growth, efficiency and customer satisfaction are all priorities for Rick Ploeckelmann, President at AscendTek. “We chose Fieldclix because of their impressive track record, industry expertise, and unique approach to addressing the challenges that come with wireless construction. With Fieldclix, our office and field teams will have one platform to collaborate across dozens of active projects with instant access to the data, reports and documents everyone needs to perform their job.”
Ploeckelmann added that carrier expectations from the industry are escalating with the acceleration of the 5G rollout. “To elevate value delivery to the market”, Rick added, “it’s critical to have the resources, services, and software platforms like Fieldclix to support client deployments where they need them and not just where wireless construction companies are located.”
Fieldclix Co-Founder, Rob Tymchyshyn, looks forward to an ongoing partnership with AscendTek. “Rick and his team immediately understood how Fieldclix helps address the challenges associated with managing a large volume of remote projects and we’re committed to supporting their growth and success. With the increased complexity that comes with small cell and 5G deployments, companies that fully embrace digital technology, like AscendTek, will become industry leaders.”
Fieldclix (www.fieldclix.com), headquartered in New York, NY, offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to wireless deployment programs.
AscendTek (www.ascendtekllc.com), headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, specializes in every aspect of cell tower construction. Their history goes back 95 years when they installed the first television broadcast tower on the Empire State building. Today, the company is “elevating wireless” in more than 30 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West Coast and Hawaii.
Rob Tymchyshyn
Fieldclix
rob.tymchyshyn@fieldclix.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn