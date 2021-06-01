Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Important Notice Posted: Sales Tax Holiday - Gun Safes & Gun Safety Devices

Tuesday, June 01, 2021 | 10:43am

Public Chapter 592 (2021), effective July 1, 2021, creates a new one-year sales tax holiday for the period beginning 12:01 a.m. on July 1, 2021 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2022. During this period, retail sales of gun safes and gun safety devices are exempt from sales and use tax.  Please read important notice 21-13 for more information.

