Michael Follick, Ph.D. explains the importance of Behavioral Science in Managing Chronic Conditions

Michael Follick, Ph.D. CEO of Abacus Health Solutions, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Innovation Podcast by Adam Torres.

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused on people’s health, Michael Follick, Ph.D., CEO of Abacus Health Solutions, discusses the importance of behavioral science in managing chronic illness in this interview. While talking about Abacus Health Solutions, Dr. Follick discusses the foundational factors within the company that drive improved health outcomes and reduce the risk and costs of chronic conditions like diabetes..

Listen to the full interview of Michael Follick, Ph.D. with Adam Torres on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast.

A Ph.D. and psychologist by profession, Dr. Follick is driven by his mission to establish a strong relationship between medicine and human behavior. According to his school of thought, the development and treatment of a disease is aligned with lifestyle and genetic factors. Taking a behavioral science approach to managing disease that encourages completion of evidence based standards of care directly affects clinical and financial outcomes for patients and payers alike.

Dr. Follick, along with his team at Abacus Health Solutions, establishes the relevance of incentivized behaviors in disease treatment. The modification model of behavioral science and its basis on the change of habits form the firm’s ideology base.

User Experience

Abacus Health Solutions strives to make its user experience helpful and supportive by connecting medical diagnoses with behavioral patterns to create a personalized care plan for each user. Focusing on the correct behavioral targets leads to better health outcomes, shares Dr. Follick.

Being a firm believer in following evidence-based guidelines of care, Dr. Follick contends that reducing barriers and providing incentives will improve patient engagement. He states that individual efforts can help in easing the burden on the healthcare system and make it more accessible to all.

Dr. Follick also points out the need for value-based medicine designs to support the evidence-based model of medication. “You need to get the right care at the right time for the right people!” shares Dr. Follick.

Recognition and Responses

Abacus Health Solutions have received global recognition from the Validation Institute, a division of the World Congress. Their hypothesis of behavioral incentives to increase patient engagement, lower cost and improve health outcomes has also received positive feedback from the industry. A recent article in the American Journal of Managed Care published by Abacus has scientifically proven the hypothesis that a behavioral science approach coupled with the right incentive does improve health outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and lower cost of care.

What’s Next?

As they advance, Dr. Follick and his team aim to improve their diabetes care program, leveraging new technologies and machine learning to improve outcomes. In addition, the Abacus team is expanding their behavioral model to other costly chronic conditions.

About

Abacus Health Solutions is a pioneer in the behaviorally focused disease management field. Their approach is simple, attack the high-cost drivers with precision-focused interventions to improve health, reduce hospitalizations, and lower costs.

Utilizing the latest healthcare technologies, their programs for diabetes and hypertension are built to foster high rates of adoption, drive members to providers, leverage remote monitoring technologies, and align with healthcare goals of quality and outcomes. Resulting in healthier, less costly, more productive employees. Visit Abacus Health Solutions here to know about their services.

