Des Moines Clay Crushers dominate Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program International Skeet Championship

The Des Moines Clay Crushers dominated the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s International Skeet Championship held this past weekend at New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.

Mathew Brindley and Jake Campbell finished first and second respectively in the men’s individual competition, and Bailey Oliver finished first in the women’s individual. Together, the three posted the top team score for the weekend.

Athletes from Oskaloosa and Pella also finished in the top three places. Upon completion of the event, athletes were invited to the National Junior Olympic Match in Hillsdale, Mich., in July.

International Skeet Championship Results

Men’s Individual

Mathew Brindley, Des Moines Clay Crushers: 105 Jake Campbell, Des Moines Clay Crushers: 96 Alec VandeNoord, Pella Shooters Club: 95

Women’s Individual

Bailey Oliver, Des Moines Clay Crushers: 74 Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 57

Men’s Collegiate Individual

Brandon Salevsky, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 98 Zachary Salevsky, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 92 Ethan Herr, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 85

International Bunker Trap Team Standings

Des Moines Clay Crushers: 275 Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 212

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet. The next championship competition is the American Trap Championships June 8-13, at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds, near Cedar Falls.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, shooting sports coordinator for the Iowa DNR, at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.