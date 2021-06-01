Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on June 10 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors. 

Special guest speakers include Cecil County Tourism Manager Sandy Turner who will discuss the county’s marketing efforts for the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, Safe Ports President and CEO Lucy Duncan who will talk about her company’s equine biosecurity products, and the Maryland Horse Council incoming Presidents Kim Egan Rutter and Corinne Pouliquen. 

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information. 

