Would you leave everything behind to follow your wildest dreams?

Alienor Salmon, author of Finding Rhythm Finding Rhythm book by Alienor Salmon

Finding Rhythm is the story of a woman who gave up her job at the UN to dance around the world – on promo for Amazon Kindle at $1.99 only in June.

A cross-cultural journey recounted in lively, lyrical prose packed with insight and inspiration. . . . Anyone interested in expanding their cultural vocabulary will enjoy this memorable memoir.” — Booklist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding Rhythm: An International Dance Journey

An international dance journey reveals how beautiful life can be when you take the lead.

If you could do anything you wanted, what would it be? Aliénor Salmon was working as a happiness researcher in Bangkok when a friend asked her the question that turned life as she knew it on its heels.

The Franco-British Aliénor wanted to learn to dance, and so she set off on a journey to New York City and then Latin America. She danced her way through Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina and learned eighteen dances in total—everything from salsa to cha-cha, reggaeton to samba, tango, bachata, merengue, and more. As she engaged with esoteric customs and cultures, she discovered that every step, pivot, and shake thrums with an undeniable spirit of place.

This powerful memoir is a resplendent meditation on happiness, connection, courage, and wanderlust, as well as a superb up-close look at the history, steps, and development of the world’s most remarkable dances.

CLICK HERE to buy.

____________________________________________________________

Praise for Finding Rhythm:

“Can you dance away the hurt? Aliénor Salmon admirably and gamely throws herself—or should I say jetés herself—into answering this question, yielding a lovely portrait of both a woman and an art form.”

—Henry Alford, author of And Then We Danced, Big Kiss, and How to Live

“Aliénor Salmon doesn't just walk the talk, she dances it. Timely, insightful, and practical, Finding Rhythm reminds us of the importance of not just knowing but actually embodying powerful research on how to be resilient and find happiness in a constantly changing world.”

—Shawn Achor, New York Times best-selling author of The Happiness Advantage, Before Happiness, and Big Potential

____________________________________________________________

About the author:

ALIÉNOR SALMON is a Franco-British writer, researcher, and consultant who has traveled the world studying happiness, education, and social and emotional development for UNESCO and other international organizations. After graduating from King’s College London with a master’s degree in war studies, Aliénor worked as a field researcher studying issues related to education in Mongolia and along the Thailand-Myanmar border and then moved to Bangkok, where she worked for UNESCO before embarking on an international dance journey. Through her blog and Instagram Bailando Journey, Aliénor has become a dance influencer and ambassador, promoting the discovery of cultures through dance and dance’s multiple benefits for well-being and personal development. She hosts dance and personal development retreats and events, and she runs a virtual dance studio and nightclub to support dance professionals. Aliénor is currently based in Lisbon, Portugal.

____________________________________________________________

About the book:

An international dance journey reveals how beautiful life can be when you take the lead.

If you could do anything you wanted, what would it be? Aliénor Salmon was working as a happiness researcher in Bangkok when a friend asked her the question that turned life as she knew it on its heels. The Franco-British Aliénor wanted to learn to dance, and so she set off on a journey to New York City and then Latin America. She danced her way through Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina and learned eighteen dances in total—everything from salsa to cha-cha, reggaeton to samba, tango, bachata, merengue, and more. As she engaged with esoteric customs and cultures, she discovered that every step, pivot, and shake thrums with an undeniable spirit of place. This powerful memoir is a resplendent meditation on happiness, connection, courage, and wanderlust, as well as a superb up-close look at the history, steps, and development of the world’s most remarkable dances.

Finding Rhythm Book Trailer