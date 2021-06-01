Florida Holistic Medical Clinic Victorious in 2021 Titan Business Awards

DOCS Outside the Box! (DOCS) has been named a Gold Winner of TITAN Business Awards in the Company & Organization - Health Products & Services category.

We are honored to receive this TITAN Business Gold Award. We put our hearts into what we do, and so to see a positive impact on our patients and community is a feeling unlike any other.” — Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! (DOCS) has been named a Gold Winner of TITAN Business Awards in the Company & Organization - Health Products & Services category. The 2021 TITAN Business Awards theme, Aspire Beyond, revolved around businesses whose aspirations inspire passion in their communities and around the world. With hundreds of nominations from businesses in 28 countries worldwide, winning one of these awards indicates successful contribution to the development of an industry, and a display of dedication through it all. Award winners were announced on May 20, 2021.

The TITAN Business Awards is an International Awards Associate (IAA) competition. They recognize companies and individuals from all industries whose efforts promote the best interests of their community and company culture. TITAN rewards those who prove to have integrity, credibility, and passion in the corporate professional world, thus inspiring the industry to reach new heights.

DOCS Outside the Box! received this TITAN recognition for their innovative approach to health care. DOCS integrates traditional, evidence-based medicine with natural remedies and empowers the patient to take control of their health by making a decision about what is right for them. Docs Outside the Box! helps drive the medical industry forward with their patient-centered approach to treatment.

“We are honored to receive this TITAN Business Gold Award,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “We put our hearts into what we do, and so to see a positive impact on our patients and community is a feeling unlike any other.”

About DOCS Outside the Box:

DOCS Outside the Box! is a multispecialty health clinic combining traditional medical practices with holistic medicine, creating a refreshing approach to healthcare. DOCS Outside the Box! was founded on a patient empowerment philosophy where patients are educated on treatment options, both traditional and holistic, and then have the opportunity to choose their path. They aim to meet the medical, physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of every patient.

