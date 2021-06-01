Amy Wensel is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Amy Wensel has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for June 2021.

Amy is a residential real estate appraiser working in the Right-of-Way Unit. She is responsible for completing real estate appraisals for land acquisition offers to property owners when additional right-of-way is needed for a PennDOT project. From her first day on the job, it became apparent Amy would take on any task and do her best to accomplish it. She quickly and enthusiastically learned department procedures, processes, and forms.

During telework, Amy has taken on additional responsibilities due to staff shortage or workload. She accepted any job task requested and accomplished them on time. Each new task required Amy to be knowledgeable, skilled, and competent to achieve the level of quality expected.

She has exhibited confidence and independence in whatever task she seeks to accomplish and works diligently to solve the task at hand. In addition, Amy has recently taken on the Outdoor Advertising Devices (OAD) field views and application reviews due to a vacated position.

Amy is well-liked and respected by her co-workers as she consistently helps whenever needed. She assisted with deed research and property management tasks. Amy is a mentor to those who work with her and has the ability to communicate in a clear and concise manner.

Amy is known for her friendly, down-to-earth personality. She maintains an excellent working relationship with other district employees. She is admired for her willingness to research and provide solutions to problems and learn new tasks and processes. She is a valued member of the Right-of-Way Unit.

Amy, a four-year PennDOT employee, lives in Jersey Shore with her husband Adam, children Dawson, Carson and Carter and dog Molly. In her spare time, Amy enjoys camping, kayaking, hiking, reading, and spending time with her family.

Congratulations to Amy Wensel the district office Employee of the Month for June 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###