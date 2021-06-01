Rostec Presents New Device Series for Industrial Internet of Things
The Avtomatika Concern of Rostec has made a first demonstration of full-feature network system prototype on the concept of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).MOSCOW, RUSSIA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Avtomatika Concern of Rostec State Corporation has made a first demonstration of full-feature network system prototype on the concept of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The next generation Zenator TI device series is designed for creating cybersecure communication systems at critical infrastructure facilities. Project presentation took place at the Intelligence of Machines and Mechanisms International Forum in Sevastopol.
The system, designed by the Mashtab research institute (part of Avtomatika Concern) consists of a router, a switch and a firewall. Each device is made in a compact form factor for installation on DIN rails or telecommunication racks and can be used in wireless networks. Zenator T can be used to control access to process equipment of a facility, e.g. for restricting system access only to authorized employees.
“This is a unique product for the Russian market. These devices can be connected to two independent power supplies, which increases their reliability. Zenator TI's built-in software allows to restrict operation only to authorized modules, preventing the installation of any software backdoors. Operating temperature ranges from –45 °С to +65 °С. The system works on a hardware platform produced in Russia and meets the requirements for telecommunication equipment of Russian origin,” said the General Director of the Avtomatika Concern Andrey Motorko.
The solution is suitable for creating firewalls matching the NGFW (Next Generation FireWall) technology. Traffic switching and routing solutions allow to create reliable fault-tolerant network segments using modern packet processing technologies.
The Intellect of Machines and Mechanisms International Industrial Forum was held in Sevastopol from May 30 to June 1. The event was organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects and the Government of Sevastopol. The event aims to become the main platform for demonstration, discussion and implementation of the most advanced Russian radio and electronic technologies.
Avtomatika Concern specializes in the information security, development and production of technical means and systems of secret communications, protected information and telecommunication systems, as well as special-purpose automated control systems. The company's product line includes encryption devices, information security solutions, secure video conferencing systems, secure automatic telephone exchange facilities, system solutions such as Safe City, Smart City, Internet of Things, equipment for automation of electoral processes, system solutions for security and monitoring the status of infrastructure facilities, satellite equipment, and other products.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
