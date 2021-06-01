Town of North Topsail Beach Awarded $13.69 Million for Beach Restoration After Hurricane Florence

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $13,696,691 to reimburse the Town of North Topsail Beach for beach restoration after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers installation of 607,059 cubic yards of beach sand along 18,500 linear feet at the north and south ends of North Topsail Beach in Onslow County, and sand fencing to protect the dunes at beach access points.

FEMA’s share for this project is $10,272,518 and the state’s share is $3,424,172.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

