Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continental Library host Black Baseball and Black History virtual program June 17

Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continental Library invite the public to attend the Black Baseball and Black History virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The program will be held virtually as a Zoom meeting and is part of the Show-Me Kansas City: A Missouri Bicentennial Lecture Series.

Before 1947, African Americans played professional baseball on their own separate teams, collectively known as “The Negro Leagues.” Against the backdrop of segregation, these teams traveled the country to communities large and small, bringing the thrills of America’s favorite pastime to thousands of fans and paving the way for civil rights. Join Dr. Raymond Doswell, vice president and curator of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kanas City, Missouri, to learn about the great stars and communities of the Negro Leagues, especially those in St. Louis and Kansas City.

This lecture series is a partnership with the Kansas City Mid-Continent Public Library. This event is virtual and free, but registration is required. Participants can register at mymcpl.org/events/69542/black-baseball-black-history-zoom

Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Please note: Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.

On Aug. 10, 2021, the state of Missouri turns 200 years old. The bicentennial gives citizens the opportunity to reflect on what Missouri has become, how it got here and the different ways communities have contributed to the development of this great state. In commemoration of the statehood anniversary, Missouri State Parks and the Mid-Continental Library invite the public to attend a year-long, virtual lecture series every third Thursday of the month. The series will explore the Kansas City region’s unique natural, cultural and historical landscapes that greatly contribute to Missouri’s diversity and advancement. All lectures are free, open to the public and welcome all ages.

The Kansas City Area Office (KCAO) is the Missouri State Parks outreach office for the Kansas City area. Located in the heart of the city, it is housed in the Department of Conservation’s Anita B Gorman Discovery Center at 47th Street and Troost Avenue. The mission of the KCAO is to bring nature, history and recreation to urban populations through school and club visits, how-to-camp programs and sponsored visits to area Missouri State Parks.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

