Department of Natural Resources offers loans for energy improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 1, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for low-interest loans for energy improvements. Public K-12 schools, public colleges and universities, local governments including municipal, county, regional and international airports, public water and wastewater treatment facilities, and public and not-for-profit hospitals are eligible to compete for a total of $5 million for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state.

The loan application period runs from June 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021, for loans between $10,000 and $1 million. Loan applications will be evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis by the department’s Division of Energy. If money remains after applications have been reviewed and prioritized, consideration will be given to loans in excess of $1 million.

“As part of the state’s effort to support and strengthen local communities, the Department of Natural Resources is pleased to offer an Energy Loan Program cycle to help eligible applicants make cost-saving energy improvements,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “The program can improve communities’ resilience, save taxpayer money and support jobs in Missouri.”

The loans, administered as part of the Energy Loan Program, provide financing for energy-saving investments, such as high-efficiency lighting fixtures and lamps, high-efficiency heating ventilation and air-conditioning systems, combined heat and power systems, renewable energy systems, waste heat recovery, energy-efficient fine bubble diffusers and high-efficiency pumps, building shell improvements, such as insulation and other infiltration measures, and other measures that reduce energy use and cost. Loans are repaid from energy savings achieved. Loans to public schools and local governments do not count against debt limits or require a public vote or bond issuance.

Since the Energy Loan Program’s inception in 1989, the Division of Energy has awarded more than 622 loans, resulting in more than $118 million in completed energy efficiency projects and more than $214 million in estimated cumulative energy savings.

For a list of recipients or to learn more about the Energy Loan Program, please visit energyloan.mo.gov or contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy at 573-751-2254 or toll-free at 855-522-2796.

