Felito Millón Launches ‘The Chocolate People Series’ Sparking the Imagination of Young Readers in English and Spanish

/EIN News/ -- New York City , June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New young adult fiction writer Felito Millón announced today the launch of The Chocolate People series, with three new books published in English and Spanish for middle school students. The trilogy covers timely themes, including diversity and overcoming grief and is now available to order at thechocolatepeople.com.

“Anything is good if it’s made of chocolate,” says author Felito Millón. “I created The Chocolate People series to spark the imagination of young readers who have been challenged in incredible ways these years, offering a world full of sweet and forbidden friendships, unforgettable adventure and mind-bending fantasy. I was born in the Dominican Republic, the land of cacao, and I am excited to bring this adventure to readers in both English and Spanish, challenging them to question their own role in the world, appreciate the beauty of diverse friendships and culture, and overcome grief.”

Chips, the hero of ‘The Chocolate People’ series, is made of chocolate. That’s pretty common where he lives, in fact his friends are made of chocolate, even his home is made of chocolate. But that’s where the sweet in this story ends. Chips’ friends and neighbors have been fighting a war with the Strawberry people for decades. For Chip, that means his friendship with a Strawberry girl named Coco is forbidden.

Young readers will enjoy being emersed in the fantasy home of Chips, Coco and their friends as they follow the young adventurers on their quest to learn the truth behind the war impacting their homes and their friendships. On their way, Chips and his companions will meet pirates, mermaids and dragons – and learn a few lessons of their own. The trilogy includes The Chocolate People, The Big Chocolate Factory and The Chocolate World.

Author Felito Millón was born in the Dominican Republic, the land of sugar, coffee, and of course, cacao—the main ingredient in chocolate—and raised in New York City. Growing up in the Dominican Republic, electricity was scarce and limited to only a few hours daily. But without electricity, stars shine brighter. Without television, imagination glows. Today, Millón is an independent filmmaker, performing artist and author. He believes one person can inspire many, but one story can change the world.

