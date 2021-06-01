Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Size to Reach USD 22.97 Billion In 2028: Reports and Data

Growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and advancements in point-of-care technology are significant key factors fueling market growth

The global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market size is expected to reach USD 22.97 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.8% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Government initiatives to create awareness about various diseases and growing number of biopsy processes are some key factors driving global market revenue growth.

A comprehensive metabolic panel is a group of 14 tests that help in evaluating body fluid balance, kidney and liver functioning, electrolytes, sugar levels, and blood protein levels. It is used to detect various chronic diseases. Demand for comprehensive metabolic panel testing systems is growing due to rising prevalence of chronic and target disorders, such as kidney disease, liver disorders, and diabetes, along with increasing geriatric population. Moreover, rising investments in research and development activities to develop novel and innovative products are further boosting market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of data-driven solutions for analyzing health conditions is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

However, increasing chances of false results due to unavailability of well-trained professionals for performing CMP testing and stringent regulatory framework are some key restraints affecting global market growth.

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the disease segment, the diabetes segment is expected to account for fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of diabetes and growing requirement of early diagnosis are significant factors fueling segment revenue growth.

Based on test types, the kidney segment is expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributable to rising prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and hypertension and increasing need for kidney tests in geriatric population.

Among end users, the laboratories segment is projected to account for robust revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Increasing usage of diagnostic tests in laboratories and growing investments for advancements of laboratories are some key factors boosting growth of this segment in the comprehensive metabolic panel testing market.

North America is expected to account for robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period due to access to advanced healthcare facilities, presence of leading market players, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and growing adoption of CMP testing.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for fastest revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to growing elderly population, and rising emphasis on early diagnosis of disease.

The market in Middle East and Africa is expected to account for steady revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to improving healthcare system in the region.



List of Top Key Players of Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sonic Healthcare

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratories

CENTOGENE AG

SYNLAB International GmbH

TCG Corp

Scion Lab Services, LLC

UNIPATH





For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market based on Disease, Test Type, End User, And Region:

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Kidney Disease

Liver Disease

Diabetes

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Electrolytes

Proteins

Kidney Tests

Glucose

Liver Functional Tests

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Laboratories

PoC (Point of Care)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



