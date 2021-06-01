Cellular Health Screening Market Size to Reach USD 6.23 Billion in 2028; Increasing geriatric population & growing need to examine individual biomarkers are key factors contributing to revenue growth, Says Reports and Data

Major companies operating in the global market include Genova Diagnostics, Telomere Diagnostics, Life Length, Quest Diagnostics, Repeat Diagnostics, SpectraCell Laboratories, Zimetry LLC, Cell Science Systems, Titanovo, Inc., Segterra, Inc., LabCorp Holdings, BioReference Laboratories, Immundiagnostik AG, and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc., among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of chronic disorders globally, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and increasing demand for precision medicine are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.84 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of telomere performance programs

The global cellular health screening market size is expected to reach USD 6.23 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing importance of precision medicine and rising need to understand overall cellular health and biomarkers for aging are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Cellular health screening also plays an important role in monitoring body’s response to treatment regimens which is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4020

Cellular health screening has gained significance over the recent past as it can effectively determine quality of a person’s health and provide information about cellular health and function, cellular toxicity, active tissue mass, and others. Cellular health screening offers overview of health at a cellular level and is advantageous to doctors and practitioners to understand the way how body is working and functioning on a cellular level. Cellular health screening also enables easy monitoring and regulation of treatment approaches and plays a crucial role in precision medicine. In addition, it offers insights on muscle tone and mass and cellular functioning, which hasboosted its adoption in routine health checkup. This is expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases in geriatric population has also increased the frequency of cellular health screening, further contributing to market growth over the forecast period.

Rising focus on preventive healthcare, increasing research and development activities to develop drugs and supplements to improve cellular health, and growing awareness about benefits of healthy lifestyle are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, problems linked with transport of samples owing to their fragility and variation in costs of kits are expected to restrain revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellular-health-screening-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Single-test panels segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing demand for telomere testing to obtain information about cellular age and take preventive measures to avoid onset of diseases. Increasing geriatric population and growing need to examine individual biomarkers are key factors contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Urine sample is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to growing application of urine samples to assess and detect oxidative stress and non-invasive sample collection.

At-home segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market owing to increasing awareness about point-of-care devices, growing geriatric population, rapid adoption of direct-to-customer approaches, and availability of a wide range of testing kits for homecare settings.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period owing to rapid development of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing focus on preventive health in the region.

List of Top Key Players of Cellular Health Screening Market:



Genova Diagnostics

Telomere Diagnostics

Life Length

Quest Diagnostics

Repeat Diagnostics

SpectraCell Laboratories

Zimetry LLC

Cell Science Systems

Titanovo, Inc.

Segterra, Inc.

LabCorp Holdings

BioReference Laboratories

Immundiagnostik AG

Cleveland HeartLab, Inc.





Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4020





For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the cellular health screening market based on type, sample type, sample collection site, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single-test Panels Telomere Tests Oxidative Stress Tests Inflammation Tests Heavy Metal Tests

Multi-test Panels

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Serum

Others

Sample Collection Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

At-home

In-office

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA





Browse similar research reports:

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Cancer Type (Epithelial Tumour, Germ Cell Tumour, Stromal Cell Tumour, Others), by Diagnosis Type (Biopsy, Blood Test, Imaging And Others), By End-Use (Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Diagnostic Centres, Research Institutes, Others), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028

Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product & Service (Product, Service), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Immunohistochemistry, In-situ Hybridization, Others), By Disease Type (Breast Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Leukemia, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory, Academic Medical Centers), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Lateral Flow Assays Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Application (Clinical Testing (Pregnancy, Infectious Diseases (Mosquito, Influenza, STI, Hepatitis, TB) Cardiac Marker Lipid Test) Veterinary, Food Safety), By Product, By Technique, By End User, And By Region, And Forecast To 2028

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence Assay, ELISA, Multiplex Assay), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Scleroderma), By End Use (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician Office Laboratories, Others), And By Region Forecast To 2028



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.





Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com