Business Reporter: Escaping the constraints of time and place

Hybrid work teams need the right technology platform in the post-pandemic worldLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hybrid work models are not new. However, the pandemic has greatly increased their significance, with the vast majority of businesses (over 80%) saying that they will allow some form of remote working in the future.
In an article published on Business Reporter, cloud communications provider Allstream explain that hybrid work is here to stay. Forward-thinking leaders should therefore focus on creating a solid foundation that will encourage long-term growth. Michael Strople, President and CEO of Allstream, stresses that business leaders know that a hybrid work model requires “the right tools that will create a solid and agile technology platform for hybrid work.”
Allstream partners with enterprises across North America to power their transitions to hybrid work. To do this they ask four fundamental questions that are explored in the article:
• Do all team members have robust, powerful Internet access?
• Do the connectivity solutions maintain security and support compliance?
• What tools best support collaboration?
• How can remote team members be given an in-office experience?
By answering these questions, Allstream can create a roadmap towards the development of a successful hybrid workforce. The right calling solution for this workforce will need consideration of the devices used, the location of phone systems (in the cloud or on-premises), and the type of integrated contact center tools needed to provide a stellar customer experience.
By focusing on connectivity, security and collaboration, Allstream enables businesses to position their hybrid work teams for long-term success.
To learn more about communications for a hybrid workforce, read the article.
Download Allstream’s eBook on cloud communications here.
