This is Sergionicr - Sergio Nicolas R Rodriguez, the Instagram artist

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergio Nicolas R. Rodriguez, (Bogotá, Colombia, October 3, 1990) also known by his alias “Sergionicr” or simply “sergio”, is a composer, internet celebrity, and creator of instagram content. The content of it is based on music, travel and lifestyle.

Instagram stopped being a platform for cute photos to become a giant and global market where we can find everything: fashion, sales, phrases, memes, etc. But today we are not going to talk about that, we are going to talk about art, a lot of art. Sergio (sergionicr) is a Colombian artist who began to take photos of silhouettes of animals and people on paper and then decorate them with any background that could get as close as possible to the original color, the result is a surprising combination of textures that is making people hallucinate. more than one.

“I use Instagram, to promote my work, each image in this ongoing photo project sits in a section of a landscape that is complemented by the latest paper creature of his. Colors of a butterfly are mimicked by blooming flowers, chocolate chip cookies serve as spots to create a dog. In essence, nature is used to color the two-dimensional zoo.” This is how Sergio describes the work of him, who has been taking this type of photograph for more than two years and sharing it on Instagram.

With more than half a million followers on instagram @sergionicr is one of the most active instagramers in his country, sharing experiences and recommending to his community the best destinations, the best food, and the best music for every mood.

He’s also a deep house and chill out music creator, whose ambitious chill music is full of summery vibes and warm nostalgia. Sergionicr, is a super passionate artist and absorbed many currents of dance music and tropical influences, which led to a handful of hit online singles. Now with thousands of listeners on Spotify several singles with many plays, he is ready to reach audiences around the world. As his reputation of he as a creator and influencer continues to grow, Sergio is ready to prove that he belongs on the digital scene.

For more information, see sergionicr on Instagram.